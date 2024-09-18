Amazon Has Apple's AirPods 2 for $89 and AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99
Apple's newest model of AirPods, the AirPods 4, launch this Friday, but if you want to save some money and are okay with investing in an older model, the AirPods 2 are just $89.00 today on Amazon. This is a $40 discount and a solid second-best price on the AirPods 2.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99, down from $249.00. This has been one of the more consistent AirPods deals that we've tracked in 2024, and it's an overall second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2.
There are a few advanced features that you'll be missing out on if you buy a pair of AirPods 2 in 2024. This includes personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, the force sensor, USB-C charging, as well as improvements to audio and microphone technology. Still, for anyone who just needs a reliable pair of wireless earbuds, they're a great investment at this price.
If you're interested in the newest models, you can pre-order the AirPods 4 on Amazon for $129.99, as well as the model with Active Noise Cancellation for $179.99. Both will be released on September 20.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
