Amazon Reveals Dates for October Prime Day With Early Deals Available Now

Amazon today announced its second Prime Day event of the year, called "Prime Big Deal Days" and running October 8-9. Amazon has been hosting two Prime Day events every year (typically in July and October) for a few years now, and the October event is always presented as your first access to the best discounts of the upcoming holiday season.

Shoppers can expect massive discounts on an array of products, including Apple devices. Some deals will last the entire run of the sale, but there will also be lightning deals that drop every 30 minutes and last for select periods, or until they sell out.

To get in on these Prime Day deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't, you can join Prime to participate in this year's Prime Big Deal Days. Once your initial free trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year, with a six month free trial for new students.

Amazon is already highlighting early Prime Big Deal Days savings that you can shop now, weeks ahead of the event. For now, this mainly includes Amazon devices like Kindles, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, and other Amazon branded products.

Once the event kicks off, Amazon's website will be filled with lightning deals on everything from tech products to home appliances, clothing, toys, and much more. We'll be covering all of the best deals you can get throughout Prime Day, particularly on all of the Apple products that appear, so be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors front page starting October 8.

Prime Big Deal Days 2024 begins October 8 for Prime members in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan will be able to shop Prime Big Deal Days at some time later in October.

