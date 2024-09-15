Best Buy's Weekend Sale Takes $130 Off Nearly Every 9th Gen iPad, Starting at Just $199.99
You can get Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for the all-time low price of $199.99 this weekend on Best Buy, down from $329.99. This deal is part of Best Buy's ongoing three day sale, which will end later tonight. We've already covered other discounts in the sale, including savings on M2 iPad Pro, M4 iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy has nearly every model of the 9th generation iPad on sale right now, including the 256GB Wi-Fi model and the 64GB cellular model. All of these devices are being discounted by $130 and represent all-time low prices for each tablet. Amazon does have matching prices, but only for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad.
The 64GB cellular iPad is on sale for $329.99. Just like the Wi-Fi iPads, this deal represents a $130 discount on this model. Although these iPads are a few years old at this point, today's ultra-low prices should make them perfect for anyone looking for a simple and cheap iPad for daily Internet browsing.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
