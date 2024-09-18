Where is Apple's Next-Generation CarPlay?

by

It has been over two years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles.

next generation carplay multi display
Below, we recap the latest information about next-generation CarPlay.

Launch Timing

Apple's website continues to say that the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay support will "arrive in 2024," but it has yet to provide a more specific timeframe. Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay vehicle designs late last year, but neither automaker has released any vehicles with support yet.

Apple continued to highlight next-generation CarPlay in WWDC 2024 coding sessions for developers, suggesting that the company remains committed to rolling out the system as of three months ago, but it is clearly taking quite some time.

Next-Generation CarPlay

Next-generation CarPlay will have deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, climate controls, FM radio, and more. It will also support multiple displays across the dashboard, and offer widgets for apps like Calendar and Weather.

In addition, next-generation CarPlay will be highly customizable, allowing automakers to tailor the design of the system to uniquely match their vehicles.

New Features

Instrument Cluster Integration
Multi Display CarPlay 2
Next-generation CarPlay will integrate with a vehicle's instrument cluster, including the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, engine temperature gauge, oil pressure gauge, and more. Apple says drivers will be able to choose from several gauge cluster designs and layouts, including brand‑specific options.

Climate Controls
CarPlay Next Generation Screen
You'll be able to access your vehicle's climate controls directly within the new CarPlay interface, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heat, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and other options.

Multi-Display Support
CarPlay Next Generation Multi Screens
Next-generation CarPlay will be able to appear across all of the displays in a vehicle, providing a consistent experience across the infotainment system, instrument cluster, and any additional screens on the dashboard. Apple says the new CarPlay will be tailored to each vehicle model to accommodate unique screen shapes and layouts.

Widgets
CarPlay Next Generation Widgets
Widgets will be a key part of the new CarPlay experience, offering at-a-glance information such as trip duration, fuel economy, distance traveled, calendar events, weather, phone calls, the status of a HomeKit-enabled garage door, and more. It will also be possible to view and scroll through the widgets within the instrument cluster.

FM Radio App
CarPlay Next Generation Radio
Next-generation CarPlay will include an all-new Media app that allows you to easily control the FM radio in your vehicle, such as to change the station.

New Apps

iOS 17.4 for the iPhone added hidden code-level references to eight new CarPlay apps:

  • Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.
  • Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed.
  • Charge: For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more.
  • Climate: This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more.
  • Closures: This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols.
  • Media: This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock.
  • Tire Pressure: This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings.
  • Trips: This app will provide a variety of driving-related data, including the vehicle's average speed, fuel efficiency or energy efficiency, the total time elapsed and distance traveled on a trip, and more.

Committed Automakers

Next Generation CarPlay Aston MartinAston Martin's next-generation CarPlay preview from December 2023

When it first announced next-generation CarPlay, Apple said the following automakers were committed to offering it in new vehicles:

  • Acura
  • Audi
  • Ford
  • Honda
  • Infiniti
  • Jaguar
  • Land Rover
  • Lincoln
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Nissan
  • Polestar
  • Porsche
  • Renault
  • Volvo

Beyond the addition of Aston Martin, it is unclear if this list has changed since that initial announcement at WWDC 2022.

Apple has not indicated if any next-generation CarPlay apps or features will be available in existing vehicles with standard CarPlay support.

