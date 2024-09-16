AirPods 4 Review Videos Show Hidden Pairing Button, Lack of MagSafe

The first AirPods 4 reviews surfaced today, providing us with a closer look at Apple's latest earbuds before they launch on Friday.



There are two types of AirPods 4, including ones with active noise cancellation for $179 and those without active noise cancellation for $129. As discovered last week, the pairing button and charging status light are now hidden on both AirPods 4 charging cases, and some of the review videos offer a quick demonstration of these changes.

Marques Brownlee showed the new capacitive button starting at the 3:48 mark of his video:

Dave Lee touched on the button starting at the 3:20 mark of his video:

As noted in both reviews, both AirPods 4 charging cases no longer support MagSafe. This means that while the cases can be wirelessly charged, they lack magnets for a precise locked-in position or use with upright charging stands.

Read our full AirPods 4 review roundup to learn more about the earbuds.