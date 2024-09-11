AirPods 4 Have Hidden Capacitive Button for Pairing

With the fourth-generation AirPods, Apple has eliminated the Setup Button located on the back of the Charging Case in other AirPods models. Rather than using a physical button, Apple has instead opted for a hidden capacitive button.



The hidden button for pairing and resetting the AirPods 4 is located at the front of the Charging Case, according to Gear Patrol. To initiate pairing mode, the ‌AirPods 4‌ Charging Case can be opened up and then double tapped at the front where the hidden control is located. This hidden button is also used for factory resetting, and Gear Patrol said that either a triple tap or long press and hold gesture initiates a reset.

The status light on the ‌AirPods 4‌ Charging Case is also more discreet. There is no obvious LED dot when the case is not charging or closed, and the light simply appears under the white plastic when the case is opened up or placed on a charger.

There are two versions of the ‌AirPods 4‌, one with ANC and one without. Pricing starts at $129, and pre-orders are available now. The ‌AirPods 4‌ are set to launch on Friday, September 20.