After 14 Years, Apple May Finally Discontinue EarPods

by

14 years after Apple's EarPods were introduced with the iPhone 5, the company may finally discontinue its $19 wired earbuds.

8 Old EarPods With 3
According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, major U.S. retailer Target has listed all three EarPods variants (Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C) as "Non-Carry Forward," suggesting that they are soon to be discontinued. While it is unclear when this could occur, the timing of the news coinciding with Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone 16 Apple event later today suggests that the move could be imminent.

Apple's EarPods were first introduced in 2012 as the standard earphones bundled with iPhones and iPods, replacing the earlier circular earbuds. Initially, the EarPods were equipped with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, but with the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and the introduction of AirPods in 2016, Apple started removing the headphone jack from its devices. A new version of the EarPods were released simultaneously with a Lightning connector to match the new ‌iPhone‌'s only remaining port. Last year, with the switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple introduced a third revision of the EarPods with a USB-C connector.

EarPods have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years owing to their excellent microphone and low price point, so their discontinuation would likely disappoint many fans of the inexpensive earbuds.

Tag: EarPods

Popular Stories

sonny iphone 16 pro colors

New iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed Ahead of Apple Event

Friday September 6, 2024 5:01 am PDT by
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
Read Full Article117 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

How Much Will the iPhone 16 Cost?

Friday September 6, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Read Full Article91 comments
its glowtime event youtube

Report Details Last-Minute Apple Event Rumors About New iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods

Friday September 6, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared his final expectations for Apple's "It's Glowtime" event, providing some new tidbits and clarifications about the new devices set to be announced on Monday. iPhone 16 Pro Along with larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch display sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have bezels that are "now about a third slimmer" for a "sleeker overall look." The...
Read Full Article32 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Coming Later This Month With These 8 New Features

Tuesday September 3, 2024 12:07 pm PDT by
iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update will finally be released for all compatible iPhones soon. Apple should reveal iOS 18's exact release date during its September 9 event, with the most likely possibility being Monday, September 16. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18. Note that Apple Intelligence is not coming...
Read Full Article
apple watch series 9 display

'Noticeably Thinner' Apple Watch Series 10 to Eventually Get Sleep Apnea Detection

Friday September 6, 2024 4:42 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a new sleep apnea detection feature, but it may not be available as soon as the new model launches, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Sleep apnea detection, which builds on the watch's existing sleep tracking, will attempt to determine if a wearer has sleep apnea and then suggest further testing with a medical professional. Gurman had expressed...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Break This 7-Year Streak at Apple

Friday September 6, 2024 7:41 am PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro might break a seven-year streak at Apple. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will start at $1,099 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage. If this information is accurate, it means that the iPhone 16 Pro will cost more for customers who otherwise would have opted for a...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

akbarali.ch Avatar
akbarali.ch
35 minutes ago at 04:40 am
no, they shouldn't, they are decent sounding on a budget and very reliable too. A little less techie, using it sometime feels like tech detox.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firewire9000 Avatar
firewire9000
29 minutes ago at 04:47 am
I doubt it very much, first because they still sell them like hot cakes and second because they recently moved the packaging from plastic to carboard only. Why making the effort to only discontinue them soon after?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
34 minutes ago at 04:41 am
Surprised they are going to discontinue the USB-C variant ?‍?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Permanent Sigh Avatar
Permanent Sigh
33 minutes ago at 04:42 am
Removing the headphone jack and pack-in earphones is one reason why people blast things on speakerphone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jchap Avatar
jchap
31 minutes ago at 04:44 am
I've noticed that the mic on the EarPods definitely sounds clearer than the AirPods Pro. For that reason, I still use the EarPods on FaceTime calls rather than reaching for the AirPods Pro.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
31 minutes ago at 04:44 am
That's awful. :(

My 2019 AirPods 2 stopped working a few months ago, and I switched to the lightning EarPods I'd gotten with my 11PM and not touched ever since. I've got backup pairs from the ones my family's gotten over the years and never used. It's a fine experience, and now I won't have to deal with a guarantee of my headphones dying every few years due to degraded batteries. It's sad to see them kill such a useful product off.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments