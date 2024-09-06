Gurman: New AirPods Max and Apple TV Unlikely to Be Announced at September Apple Event
New versions of the AirPods Max and Apple TV may not debut at Apple's upcoming "It's Glowtime" event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested.
In a report detailing some final expectations for the September 9 Apple event, Gurman said that the company is still working on a new version of the AirPods Max with new color options and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. This product refresh has been rumored for some time, but with plenty of AirPods Max inventory still in stock, Gurman suggested that the new model may not arrive until later.
Likewise, Apple has apparently been working on an updated Apple TV that was originally supposed to launch earlier this year. With no sign of the new model and stable inventory of the current model, Gurman says that "a new version isn't on the immediate horizon."
The new AirPods Max are not expected to feature the H2 chip introduced in September 2022 or features like Adaptive Audio. Gurman previously said that the changes are expected to be so minor that the refreshed device will still be considered to be first-generation AirPods Max.
Whenever it comes out, the next Apple TV is rumored to feature a faster processor than the current A15 Bionic chip, and even lower pricing. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the next Apple TV could have a sub-$100 starting price
