Apple Store Grand Opening in Sweden Hints at iPhone 16 Release Date

Apple has announced that it will be opening a new retail store at the Mall of Scandinavia near Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, September 20, and this may end up being the release date for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.



Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 16 models during its special event on Monday, September 9. Given that new iPhones typically launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on the second Friday after they are announced by Apple, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be released on Friday, September 20. If so, the new Apple Store in Sweden would be holding its grand opening on the same day.

Apple permanently closed its store at the Väla Centrum shopping mall near Helsingborg, Sweden in July, but the new store at the Mall of Scandinavia means that Apple will still operate three stores in the country following its grand opening.

Apple has shared special iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpapers for the store's opening on its website.