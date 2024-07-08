Apple Store in Southern Sweden Permanently Closing Later This Week

by

Apple has announced that its retail store at the Väla Centrum shopping mall near Helsingborg, Sweden will be permanently closed after July 13. The date was spotted by Michael Steeber, who writes a weekly newsletter about Apple retail.

Apple Store Vala Centrum SwedenApple Väla Centrum

Apple in January told Swedish publication Feber that it would not be renewing its lease at the mall, but it did not provide a reason for the decision. At the same time, Apple announced that it would be opening a new retail store at the Mall of Scandinavia near Stockholm this year, but it has yet to reveal a grand opening date for that location.

All in all, Apple will continue to operate three retail stores in Sweden by the end of 2024. However, customers in the Helsingborg area will now have to make around a one-hour commute to Malmö to visit Apple's nearest store in the country.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article187 comments
HomePod G4 Feature

Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

Thursday July 4, 2024 9:15 am PDT by
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...
Read Full Article222 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article145 comments

Top Rated Comments

chachawpi Avatar
chachawpi
7 hours ago at 07:50 am

I'm not surprised. What's the point of a brick and mortar store selling electronics like this when Apple will ship anything for free within 24 hours to even rural Scandinavia? I understand clothing stores where you might want to test out the fit but an iPhone is an iPhone no matter if you buy it online or in the store. At least online you don't have to wait in a queue.
It's convenient for repairs. Tech illiterate people also appreciate the Genius Bar.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
foobarbaz Avatar
foobarbaz
7 hours ago at 07:55 am

I understand clothing stores where you might want to test out the fit but an iPhone is an iPhone no matter if you buy it online or in the store.
You might be buying a new iPhone on day 1 no matter what, but some people like to see electronics in person, before they buy them. There's different sizes, colors and antiglare options. I'm not saying that people will buy them offline, but I tend to think of Apple Stores as a showroom. And also the best place for warranty service.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ApostolisApo Avatar
ApostolisApo
7 hours ago at 08:12 am

Then I'll just go to a telephone operator's store, they also have them on show and will offer a better deal than Apple while also offering a three year warranty as opposed to Apple's one. On top of that there are operator stores every city no matter how small, while Apple stores are only in the biggest.
No matter where you buy an electronic device from in Sweden you get a three-year warranty. What Apple advertises is the one-year "Apple" warranty which includes free calls, support etc. Otherwise all electronic devices have to be warrantied for 3 years in any EU country :)

I have had my AirPods - bought from Apple - replaced by Macforum after 2 years, because... EU warranty requirements :)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gathomblipoob Avatar
Gathomblipoob
7 hours ago at 07:52 am

I'm not surprised. What's the point of a brick and mortar store selling electronics like this when Apple will ship anything for free within 24 hours to even rural Scandinavia? I understand clothing stores where you might want to test out the fit but an iPhone is an iPhone no matter if you buy it online or in the store. At least online you don't have to wait in a queue.
I dunno. American Apple stores all seem to be crowded as hell when I visit them.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Velroy Avatar
Velroy
8 hours ago at 07:44 am
I'm not surprised. What's the point of a brick and mortar store selling electronics like this when Apple will ship anything for free within 24 hours to even rural Scandinavia? I understand clothing stores where you might want to test out the fit but an iPhone is an iPhone no matter if you buy it online or in the store. At least online you don't have to wait in a queue.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
taliz Avatar
taliz
7 hours ago at 07:59 am
Why pay full price in an Apple Store when you can get big discounts at other places...
"A fool and his money are easily parted" I guess...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments