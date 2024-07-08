Apple Store in Southern Sweden Permanently Closing Later This Week
Apple has announced that its retail store at the Väla Centrum shopping mall near Helsingborg, Sweden will be permanently closed after July 13. The date was spotted by Michael Steeber, who writes a weekly newsletter about Apple retail.
Apple Väla Centrum
Apple in January told Swedish publication Feber
that it would not be renewing its lease
at the mall, but it did not provide a reason for the decision. At the same time, Apple announced that it would be opening a new retail store at the Mall of Scandinavia
near Stockholm this year, but it has yet to reveal a grand opening date for that location.
All in all, Apple will continue to operate three retail stores in Sweden by the end of 2024. However, customers in the Helsingborg area will now have to make around a one-hour commute to Malmö to visit Apple's nearest store in the country.
