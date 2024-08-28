iPhone 17 Models to Feature 12GB RAM, Up From 8GB in the iPhone 16

Next year's iPhone 17 models will come with 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB of RAM expected across Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 models, a reputable source of accurate predictions about Apple's plans has claimed.



Onboard memory in the existing iPhone 15 lineup is different between non-Pro and Pro models: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 8GB of RAM. This difference is said to be the reason why Apple Intelligence – Apple's AI suite of on-device features – is only currently supported by the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Since it is a requirement for Apple Intelligence, all four of Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 models are expected to feature 8GB of RAM, as is the rumored iPhone SE 4, which is likely to launch in the spring. However, in a Weibo post on Wednesday, Chinese-language user "Phone Chip Expert" said next year's iPhone 17 models will have 12GB of RAM for more advanced on-device AI applications.

"If you're planning to switch to an AI-powered iPhone, the iPhone 17 in 2025 might be a better choice, said the leaker. "This year's iPhone 16 only has 8GB of RAM, with most of the AI processing done in the cloud. Next year's iPhone 17 will have 12GB of RAM and more edge AI applications. This is something to consider for those with a limited budget who want to upgrade their iPhone."

Edge AI applications refer to AI processing that occurs directly on the local device, rather than relying on cloud servers. "Edge" refers to the edge of the network, meaning the data processing happens close to the data source (the device itself), rather than in a centralized location like a cloud data center.

This isn't the first time we have heard rumors of additional RAM coming to Apple's 2025 iPhones. In a May 2024 research note with investment firm Haitong, analyst Jeff Pu claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 and even the rumored iPhone 17 "Slim" or "Air" with an all-new design would stick with 8GB of RAM. However, today's leaker appears to be suggesting that all iPhone 17 models will be equipped with the additional RAM, bringing AI-capable continuity to the lineup.

The leaker "Phone Chip Expert" has a track record of accurate predictions. Phone Chip Expert was the first to reveal that the iPhone 7 would be water-resistant and that the standard iPhone 14 models would continue to use the A15 Bionic chip, while the more advanced A16 chip would be exclusive to the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models. These forecasts were later confirmed by multiple credible sources and were proven correct when the products were released.

More recently, "Phone Chip Expert" was the first source of information about Apple developing its own AI server processor using TSMC's 3nm process, targeting mass production by the second half of 2025.