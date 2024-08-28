iPhone 17 Models to Feature 12GB RAM, Up From 8GB in the iPhone 16

by

Next year's iPhone 17 models will come with 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB of RAM expected across Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 models, a reputable source of accurate predictions about Apple's plans has claimed.

Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island
Onboard memory in the existing iPhone 15 lineup is different between non-Pro and Pro models: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 8GB of RAM. This difference is said to be the reason why Apple Intelligence – Apple's AI suite of on-device features – is only currently supported by the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Since it is a requirement for Apple Intelligence, all four of Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 models are expected to feature 8GB of RAM, as is the rumored iPhone SE 4, which is likely to launch in the spring. However, in a Weibo post on Wednesday, Chinese-language user "Phone Chip Expert" said next year's iPhone 17 models will have 12GB of RAM for more advanced on-device AI applications.

"If you're planning to switch to an AI-powered iPhone, the iPhone 17 in 2025 might be a better choice, said the leaker. "This year's iPhone 16 only has 8GB of RAM, with most of the AI processing done in the cloud. Next year's iPhone 17 will have 12GB of RAM and more edge AI applications. This is something to consider for those with a limited budget who want to upgrade their iPhone."

Edge AI applications refer to AI processing that occurs directly on the local device, rather than relying on cloud servers. "Edge" refers to the edge of the network, meaning the data processing happens close to the data source (the device itself), rather than in a centralized location like a cloud data center.

This isn't the first time we have heard rumors of additional RAM coming to Apple's 2025 iPhones. In a May 2024 research note with investment firm Haitong, analyst Jeff Pu claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 and even the rumored iPhone 17 "Slim" or "Air" with an all-new design would stick with 8GB of RAM. However, today's leaker appears to be suggesting that all iPhone 17 models will be equipped with the additional RAM, bringing AI-capable continuity to the lineup.

The leaker "Phone Chip Expert" has a track record of accurate predictions. Phone Chip Expert was the first to reveal that the iPhone 7 would be water-resistant and that the standard iPhone 14 models would continue to use the A15 Bionic chip, while the more advanced A16 chip would be exclusive to the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models. These forecasts were later confirmed by multiple credible sources and were proven correct when the products were released.

More recently, "Phone Chip Expert" was the first source of information about Apple developing its own AI server processor using TSMC's 3nm process, targeting mass production by the second half of 2025.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17
Tag: Phone Chip Expert

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Monday August 26, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Monday August 26, 2024 2:56 am PDT by
Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, and the company has Apple already sent out media invites for its iPhone announcement on Monday, with the tagline "It's Glowtime." Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, as well as new AirPods. iPhone 16: What to Expect The iPhone 16 series is...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch

Monday August 26, 2024 9:58 am PDT by
Over two and a half years have passed since Apple released the current iPhone SE, so the device is due for an update. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE, including potential features and launch timing. Timing The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, he said he expects the next iPhone SE to launch in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

Apple Testing Four New M4 Macs Ahead of Fall Launch

Friday August 23, 2024 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has ramped up testing of four new Mac models equipped with an M4 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips this year, and we could see the new models sometime in October. The four machines have base-level M4 chips, according to developer logs. Three of the Macs have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The...
Read Full Article281 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Expected to Debut iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and AirPods 4 on September 10

Friday August 23, 2024 11:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. After the September 10 unveiling, the devices will launch on Friday, September 20. With that timeline, we can expect new software like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to come out a few days ahead of the September 20...
Read Full Article109 comments
M4 Mac mini Silver Ortho Cooler

16GB of RAM Could Be the New Minimum in Apple's Upcoming M4 Macs

Monday August 26, 2024 2:22 am PDT by
All of Apple's upcoming new Macs this year are likely to have at least 16GB of RAM pre-installed as standard, breaking a years-long tradition of Apple offering just 8GB of RAM in most of its base Macs and forcing customers to pay out an extra $200+ for additional memory. The adequacy of 8GB of RAM in Macs has been a contentious issue for over a decade. The debate traces back to 2012 when...
Read Full Article315 comments