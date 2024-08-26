iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, with Apple expected to send out media invites for its iPhone announcement event as soon as this week.

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature
Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has not yet officially announced the date for its September event, with Gurman instead falling back on sources familiar with Apple's plans.

iPhone 16: What to Expect

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to bring a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a sneak peek into what we can expect:

Bigger Display

  • While the external designs are not expected to undergo major overall changes, we are expecting slight increases in display size and a new aspect ratio for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.
  • A new Capture Button will be included on all four iPhone 16 models, and it will be used for taking photos and videos with more nuanced control.

Design Changes

  • The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to have a vertical camera layout. Apple has used a diagonal layout for more recent iPhone models, but the swap may allow for spatial video recording using the Ultrawide and Wide cameras.
  • The iPhone 15 Pro models include an Action Button, and in 2024, the Action Button is expected to be expanded to the standard iPhone 16 models. The Action Button used across the iPhone 16 lineup will be identical to the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button. The Action button, which replaces the traditional mute switch, can perform multiple functions such as activating the Flashlight, turning on the Camera, launching a Shortcut, enabling or disabling a Focus mode, using Translate, turning on/off Silent Mode, and more.

Apple Intelligence and Improved Siri

  • With iOS 18.1, Apple will introduce Apple Intelligence, a suit of AI tools powered by large language models. Apple Intelligence only works with current iPhone 15 Pro models, and some of the more cutting-edge generative AI features could be limited to the iPhone 16 models further down the line.
  • The iPhone 16 models are rumored to feature an upgraded microphone in order to enhance the Siri experience significantly. This improvement is in line with the expected integration of iOS 18's new Apple Intelligence functionalities, offering better interactions between Siri and various apps.

New Camera Technology

  • Photography enthusiasts can look forward to an improved 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens in the iPhone 16 Pro models, promising better image quality, especially in lower lighting conditions.
  • Additionally, both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to include 5x Telephoto lenses, a feature previously limited to the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Battery Innovations

Processor Upgrades

  • The iPhone 16 Pro and Max models will be powered by the A18 Pro processor, offering modest speed improvements and an enhanced Neural Engine, as well as support for advanced generative AI capabilities.
  • The standard models are expected to use a variant of the new A18 chip, but the exact specifications have yet to be confirmed.

Other Rumored Features

  • The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom.
  • The iPhone 16 Pro models could be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem, allowing for faster and more efficient 5G connectivity.
  • Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPhone 16 Pro models could adopt the net-generation WiFi 7 technology, which is expected to provide speeds of "at least 30" gigabits per second, and could hit up to 40Gb/s.

For in-depth information on everything we know about the iPhone 16 series so far, follow the links to our dedicated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro roundups.

