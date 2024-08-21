Report: iCloud Is the Most Popular Apple Subscription Service in the US

Paid iCloud storage overwhelmingly remains the most popular Apple service in the United States, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).
Nearly two-thirds of Apple customers in the United States opt for paid iCloud storage, surpassing other services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and AppleCare in terms of user adoption. In comparison, Apple Music and Apple TV+ have achieved moderate penetration rates among Apple customers, with 42% and 32% adoption, respectively. AppleCare, the company's extended warranty service, sees even lower adoption, with only 17% of iPhone buyers opting for the additional coverage.
These other services, while significant contributors to Apple's Services revenue, operate in highly competitive markets, unlike the cloud storage market where no service is able to offer such a deeply integrated experience with Apple devices as iCloud. Many users opt for just one music service and multiple video subscriptions, which limits the growth potential for Apple's subscription offerings. As Apple's hardware sales growth slows, the company has increasingly turned to its services segment as a source of revenue.
Paid iCloud subscriptions start at $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage, $2.99 per month for 200GB, and $9.99 per month for 2TB. These standalone iCloud storage plans can also be bundled with other Apple services through Apple One, which offers three tiers: the Individual plan at $16.95 per month includes 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade; the Family plan at $22.95 per month includes 200GB of iCloud storage and extends those services to up to six family members; and the Premier plan at $32.95 per month includes 2TB of iCloud storage and adds Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $600 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts. You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on each ...
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...