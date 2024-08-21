Report: iCloud Is the Most Popular Apple Subscription Service in the US

Paid iCloud storage overwhelmingly remains the most popular Apple service in the United States, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).



Nearly two-thirds of Apple customers in the United States opt for paid ‌iCloud‌ storage, surpassing other services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and AppleCare in terms of user adoption. In comparison, ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV+‌ have achieved moderate penetration rates among Apple customers, with 42% and 32% adoption, respectively. ‌AppleCare‌, the company's extended warranty service, sees even lower adoption, with only 17% of iPhone buyers opting for the additional coverage.



These other services, while significant contributors to Apple's Services revenue, operate in highly competitive markets, unlike the cloud storage market where no service is able to offer such a deeply integrated experience with Apple devices as ‌iCloud‌. Many users opt for just one music service and multiple video subscriptions, which limits the growth potential for Apple's subscription offerings. As Apple's hardware sales growth slows, the company has increasingly turned to its services segment as a source of revenue.

Paid ‌iCloud‌ subscriptions start at $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage, $2.99 per month for 200GB, and $9.99 per month for 2TB. These standalone ‌iCloud‌ storage plans can also be bundled with other Apple services through Apple One, which offers three tiers: the Individual plan at $16.95 per month includes 50GB of ‌iCloud‌ storage, ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV+‌, and Apple Arcade; the Family plan at $22.95 per month includes 200GB of ‌iCloud‌ storage and extends those services to up to six family members; and the Premier plan at $32.95 per month includes 2TB of ‌iCloud‌ storage and adds Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.