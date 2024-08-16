Epic Games Store Launches on iPhone in EU, Brings Fortnite Back to iOS

After a four-year absence, Fortnite is making its return to iPhones – but only for users in the European Union. This comeback is part of the broader launch of the Epic Games Store for iPhone, which went live today in the EU.



The return of Fortnite to iOS comes as a result of the EU's Digital Markets Act, which has forced Apple to allow third-party app marketplaces on its platform. Users in the EU can now download the Epic Games Store by visiting Epic's website on their iPhones.

Fortnite's availability is undoubtedly the headline feature of the Epic Games Store launch. The popular battle royale game was removed from the App Store in 2020 following a dispute between Epic and Apple over in-app purchase systems. Prior to that, Fortnite on iOS made more than $700 million over two years, while Apple collected more than $100 million in revenue from the 30 percent cut that it took from Fortnite in-app purchases.

Otherwise, the current game catalog in the iOS Epic Games Store is limited, featuring only a handful of Epic's own titles including Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe. However, the company says it plans to expand the library over time and is in discussions with third-party mobile developers.

Going forward, Epic will have to deal with navigating Apple's new fee structure, including a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 per install per year after the first million installs. This fee applies to both the Epic Games Store itself and the games within it, effectively doubling the charge for popular titles like Fortnite. The EU commission is currently investigating whether Apple's new fee structure complies with the Digital Markets Act.

The Epic Games Store is only available on iPhones running iOS 17.4 or later, while iPad users will have to wait until the release of iPadOS 18 to access the store on their devices. Epic says it plans to expand the availability of its store to other regions where regulations permit, with Japan slated for a 2025 launch. The company has set a goal of reaching 100 million mobile downloads of its store by the end of the year, made up of combined game installs across both iOS and Android.