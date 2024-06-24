EU Accuses Apple's App Store Steering Rules of Violating DMA and Opens Investigation into Developer Fees

The European Commission has formally announced its preliminary view that Apple's App Store policies are in breach of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), specifically in relation to anti-steering rules.

Under the DMA, developers distributing their apps via Apple's ‌App Store‌ should be able, free of charge, to inform their customers of alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities, steer them to those offers, and allow them to make purchases. The Commission says that Apple's "business terms" with developers prevent that.

"Developers cannot provide pricing information within the app or communicate in any other way with their customers to promote offers available on alternative distribution channels," said the Commission in its press release.

The Commission also said that Apple's link-out process for steering customers is "subject to several restrictions imposed by Apple that prevent app developers from communicating, promoting offers and concluding contracts through the distribution channel of their choice."

In addition, the Commission believes that the fees charged by Apple for facilitating new customer acquisition via the ‌App Store‌ "go beyond what is strictly necessary for such remuneration." For example, Apple charges developers a fee for every purchase of digital goods or services a user makes within seven days after a link-out from the app, and the Commission sees this as excessive.

The Commission also said it was opening a new non-compliance procedure against Apple over concerns that its new contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app marketplaces, including its €0.50 Core Technology Fee, "fall short of ensuring effective compliance with Apple's obligations under the DMA."

Now that the Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view, Apple can exercise its defence by examining the documents in the Commission's investigation file and replying in writing to the Commission's preliminary findings. If Apple was found to be in breach of the DMA, the company could face fines up to 10% of its worldwide revenue. The Commission's final decision is due by March 2025.

Top Rated Comments

iToph
iToph
45 minutes ago at 03:00 am
Where can I vote against all this bullshet. We don't want it we don't need it.

Just let us choose our eco system.

Just let us choose our eco system.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
desslr
desslr
14 minutes ago at 03:31 am

As is the case with any company that gets fined. You didn't think the shareholders would pick up that bill did you? Just a small percentage here and there…
The courts will look at the fine and decide if it is lawful. Just because the EU quangos think it should be paid doesn’t mean a court looking at facts not emotion, letter of the law not spirit of the law, will agree.

The EU lawyers couldn't even draft a watertight law, they won’t be competent enough to go up against the best of the best at Apple.

In Cook We Trust
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos
contacos
43 minutes ago at 03:02 am
Everyone with knowledge of the Alphabet would have been able to tell that Apple will not get away with charging a Core Technology Fee. Guess we will know by March 2025 at the latest.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos
Ctrlos
41 minutes ago at 03:05 am
The CTF was never going to hold. It massively puts off smaller devs going it alone.

Apple would be better off making a carrot than a stick.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timber
timber
39 minutes ago at 03:07 am

Where can I vote against all this bullshet. We don't want it we don't need it.

Just let us choose our eco system.

Just let us choose our eco system.
That was a few weeks ago. Now you will have to wait for a new term.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Mac Daz
Apple Mac Daz
31 minutes ago at 03:14 am
And nobody including Apple are surprised
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments