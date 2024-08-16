Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices Hit AirTag, Studio Display, iPad Pro, and More

Some of this week's best Apple deals include all-time low prices for the Apple Studio Display and M4 iPad Pro, both of which are available on Amazon. We're also tracking great discounts on Bluetooth trackers, Sony's popular noise canceling headphones, and portable power stations from Anker and Jackery.

Bluetooth Trackers

airtag blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Apple and Anker Bluetooth trackers
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$19 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99

$6 OFF
SmartTrack Link 2 Pack for $29.88

$10 OFF
SmartTrack Card for $19.99

This week started with a handful of discounts on popular Bluetooth trackers, including Apple's AirTag and Anker's brand of Eufy SmartTrack accessories. Although all-time low prices are no longer available on some devices, you can still find all of them on sale today on Amazon.

Sony Headphones

sony blue

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones
  • Where can I get it? Sony

$150 OFF
Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones for $199.99

Sony this week introduced a steep new discount on the WH1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones, available for $199.99 direct from its website, down from $349.99. These headphones feature premium noise cancellation and up to a 30 hour battery life, and this discount is available in all three colors.

Apple Studio Display

studio display blue

  • What's the deal? Take $299 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

Amazon this week discounted the Apple Studio Display (standard glass) to $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. You can also find low prices on the VESA mount adapter model and tilt- and height-adjustable stand model on Amazon right now.

iPad Pro

m4 ipad pro blue

  • What's the deal? Save on M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi0 for $899.00

Amazon has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for $899.00, down from $999.00. This is a new record low price on the tablet, and there are also multiple other sales on both 11-inch and 13-inch Wi-Fi models happening this week on Amazon.

Portable Power Stations

anker jackery blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker and Jackery power stations
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Power Station for $179.99

$200 OFF
Anker SOLIX C800 Power Station for $449.00

This week also saw the return of major discounts on Anker's and Jackery's best portable power stations, with as much as $1,750 off these accessories. Many of the Anker deals do require a Prime membership, while others require you to clip an on-page coupon. You can visit our original post for the full list of power stations on sale.

Samsung Monitors

samsung smart monitor blue

  • What's the deal? Take $700 off Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, plus other deals
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$700 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

Samsung opened up its back to school sale this week, and it includes a match of the all-time low price on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor. This display is priced at $899.99 ($700 off), and you'll find even more deals on monitors, TVs, and smartphones in this sale.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

