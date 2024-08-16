Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices Hit AirTag, Studio Display, iPad Pro, and More

Some of this week's best Apple deals include all-time low prices for the Apple Studio Display and M4 iPad Pro, both of which are available on Amazon. We're also tracking great discounts on Bluetooth trackers, Sony's popular noise canceling headphones, and portable power stations from Anker and Jackery.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Bluetooth Trackers

What's the deal? Save on Apple and Anker Bluetooth trackers

Save on Apple and Anker Bluetooth trackers Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week started with a handful of discounts on popular Bluetooth trackers, including Apple's AirTag and Anker's brand of Eufy SmartTrack accessories. Although all-time low prices are no longer available on some devices, you can still find all of them on sale today on Amazon.



Sony Headphones

What's the deal? Take $150 off Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones

Take $150 off Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones Where can I get it? Sony

Sony this week introduced a steep new discount on the WH1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones, available for $199.99 direct from its website, down from $349.99. These headphones feature premium noise cancellation and up to a 30 hour battery life, and this discount is available in all three colors.



Apple Studio Display

What's the deal? Take $299 off Apple Studio Display

Take $299 off Apple Studio Display Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week discounted the Apple Studio Display (standard glass) to $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. You can also find low prices on the VESA mount adapter model and tilt- and height-adjustable stand model on Amazon right now.



iPad Pro

What's the deal? Save on M4 iPad Pro

Save on M4 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for $899.00, down from $999.00. This is a new record low price on the tablet, and there are also multiple other sales on both 11-inch and 13-inch Wi-Fi models happening this week on Amazon.



Portable Power Stations

What's the deal? Save on Anker and Jackery power stations

Save on Anker and Jackery power stations Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week also saw the return of major discounts on Anker's and Jackery's best portable power stations, with as much as $1,750 off these accessories. Many of the Anker deals do require a Prime membership, while others require you to clip an on-page coupon. You can visit our original post for the full list of power stations on sale.



Samsung Monitors

What's the deal? Take $700 off Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, plus other deals

Take $700 off Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, plus other deals Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung opened up its back to school sale this week, and it includes a match of the all-time low price on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor. This display is priced at $899.99 ($700 off), and you'll find even more deals on monitors, TVs, and smartphones in this sale.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.