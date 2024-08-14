Samsung's Back To School Sale Includes Big Discounts on Monitors and More

Samsung is hosting a new back to school sale, which includes notable savings on multiple product lines sitewide. The popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and new Smart Monitor M80D are both discounted during this sale, but you'll also find sales on storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and wearable tech.

The best monitor deal during this event is on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, available for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this is a match of the all-time low price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Samsung also has its new Smart Monitor M80D on sale today for $549.99, down from $699.99, which is a second-best price on the monitor. The display retains key features of the previous model, like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay 2 support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features that enable it to be used when not connected to a PC.

In terms of new features, the M80D includes a Multi Control feature that allows images and text to be moved between the display and a Galaxy Book, Tablet, or Phone. You can also pair Galaxy Buds to the monitor for a spatial audio experience with head tracking, as well as guided workouts when paired with a Galaxy Watch.



