Record Low Prices Hit Apple's AirTag and Anker's Bluetooth Trackers

This weekend we're tracking a big collection of discounts on Bluetooth trackers, including Apple's own AirTag as well as Anker's more affordable brand of Eufy SmartTrack accessories. All of these deals can be found on Amazon.
AirTag
Starting with the AirTag, you can get the 1 Pack for $22.99 and the 4 Pack of trackers for $74.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. Both of these are matches for the all-time low prices on the accessory, and they're deals we haven't tracked in about a month.
Anyone who needs a Bluetooth tracker but wants to save a bit of money should look at Anker's Eufy brand of trackers, which are on sale on Amazon right now and compatible with Find My on Apple devices. These start at just $13.99 for one tracker and raise to $48.99 for a 4 Pack.
If you want a tracker that you can fit in a wallet, Eufy's SmartTrack Card is a great solution at $16.95, down from $29.99. Most of Eufy's trackers can be delivered between August 11 and August 15, and none of these deals require a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices.
