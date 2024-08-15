Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M4 iPad Pro, Starting at $899

by

Today we're tracking a large collection of discounts on the 2024 M4 iPad Pro at Amazon, which includes multiple all-time low prices on both 11-inch and 13-inch models.

11-Inch

For the smaller 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, Amazon has an all-time low price on the entry-level 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, available for $899.00, down from $999.00. Amazon has every model of the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale right now, including both Wi-Fi and cellular versions.

13-Inch

Similar to the 11-inch models, Amazon has every Wi-Fi and cellular version of the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro on sale this week. Prices start at $1,197.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, and totals up to $200 off these devices.

