Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M4 iPad Pro, Starting at $899
Today we're tracking a large collection of discounts on the 2024 M4 iPad Pro at Amazon, which includes multiple all-time low prices on both 11-inch and 13-inch models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
11-Inch
For the smaller 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, Amazon has an all-time low price on the entry-level 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, available for $899.00, down from $999.00. Amazon has every model of the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale right now, including both Wi-Fi and cellular versions.
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $899.00, down from $999.00
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,484.00, down from $1,599.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi (Nano-Texture Glass) - $1,599.00, down from $1,699.00
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00
- 2TB Wi-Fi (Nano-Texture Glass) - $1,999.00, down from $2,099.00
13-Inch
Similar to the 11-inch models, Amazon has every Wi-Fi and cellular version of the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro on sale this week. Prices start at $1,197.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, and totals up to $200 off these devices.
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,197.00, down from $1,299.00
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,379.00, down from $1,499.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,749.00, down from $1,899.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi (Nano-Texture Glass) - $1,839.00, down from $1,999.00
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00
- 2TB Wi-Fi (Nano-Texture Glass) - $2,287.92, down from $2,399.00
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is seeing multiple high value discounts on Best Buy and Amazon today, with up to $1,000 off select models. This includes a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best...
Multiple rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple calls the button the Capture Button internally, and it is going to be one of the most advanced buttons that's been introduced to date with support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to ...
Apple is beta testing iOS 18 and the first update to iOS 18 concurrently, and we got the second betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 today alongside the sixth betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15. Many of the changes in iOS 18.1 are focused on bringing the .1 betas in line with the standard betas, which recently received updates to Photos and Safari, while...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 "Slim" could be positioned as an iPhone "Air" to boost sales, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained how the "fourth" model in the iPhone lineup since 2020 (the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 Plus) has largely been a commercial failure. In the case of the Plus model,...