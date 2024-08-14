Apple Studio Display Gets All-Time Low Discounts on Amazon, Available From $1,299.99

by

Amazon today has the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.

You can get the standard glass model with the VESA Mount Adapter for $1,299.99, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is available for $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00. Both of these are record low prices on the display.

$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,599.00, down from $1,899.00, which is a second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

CalMin
CalMin
26 minutes ago at 10:49 am
I bought one when it was released and it's been the best monitor I have ever owned. Yes it's expensive, but I find it to be excellent value for money. It integrates beautifully with MacOS.

In fact, I was noodling getting a second one for a while now, and just recently picked up a used one in perfect condition for $1,000. The only downside was that I then had to upgrade my Caldigit TS3 to a TS4 so that I can drive both displays with a single cable. (Fun fact - the Apple Store is cheaper than Amazon for the TS4 dock).
FasterQuieter
FasterQuieter
11 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Still too expensive and still too small.
