Apple Still Developing a Bigger iMac With Over 30-Inch Display

by

Apple is still working on a larger iMac with over a 30-inch display, but the development stage and potential release schedule for the all-in-one computer still remains largely unknown.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
Following the launch of the Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display in March 2022, Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The company had already consigned the iMac Pro to its discontinued products list the previous March. Then in November 2023, Apple put paid to hopes of a future 27-inch iMac when it confirmed to several publications that it had no plans to release such a machine.

Despite Apple's product reshuffle and its continued attempt to push customers to buy its 24-inch iMac or plump for a Mac Studio / Studio Display combo, there have been persistent rumors of a larger-screened iMac in the works that has a display that's over 30 inches in size. The machine was said to be in the early stages of development in mid-2023, but until recently the rumor mill had gone all but quiet about its progress.

Now, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has offered a ray of hope for fans of a larger model. "A larger iMac remains something Apple is exploring," he wrote in his latest weekly report. However, Gurman still says it is unclear if the device will use Apple's latest M4 processor. Apple plans to update its 24-inch iMac to an M4 processor later this year, but Gurman's comments suggest that this could be too early for the larger model, given its current development phase.

Gurman in June 2023 reported that Apple was in the early stages of developing a new iMac with over a 30-inch display, and that it was "further out," suggesting that it might be at least a year or two away from launching. Then in October 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expected a 32-inch iMac with a mini-LED display to come out in 2025. Kuo did not specify, but such a machine could be positioned as an "‌iMac‌ Pro" to replace the 2017 model that Apple discontinued in 2021.

iMac Pro Mock Graphic Feature
So it seems Apple could still release a larger M4 iMac in 2025, alongside planned processor upgrades the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio next year. Another possibility is that Apple will hold out for its M5 chip, which could see the bigger iMac arrive in 2026 or later.

As the rumors indicate, the actual size of the bigger iMac that Apple is working on is still unclear, but the display is surely going to be over 30 inches. At 32 inches, it would offer the same dimensions as the 6K Pro Display XDR, which Apple sells for $5,000. As for the design, we could perhaps see slimmer bezels and a machine that is ultimately modeled after the Studio Display, with Apple eliminating the chin, but rumors are not clear on this point.

Top Rated Comments

brofkand Avatar
brofkand
22 minutes ago at 03:09 am
I think there’s definitely a market for it, but personally I like the Mac mini better. I hate throwing away those beautiful displays when the iMacs get obsolete.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
17 minutes ago at 03:14 am
"Exploring." Yeah. That seems like a step back from "early stages of development" last year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
colmaclean Avatar
colmaclean
14 minutes ago at 03:16 am
Only makes sense if it can be used as a standalone monitor after the computer reaches EOL.

Otherwise it's a waste of a good screen long-term (and not exactly A+ green credibility).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpotOnT Avatar
SpotOnT
13 minutes ago at 03:17 am
All the people who want an iMac over a Mac Studio/Studio Display because the iMac is “so much cheaper” are going to be so mad when this “big iMac” come out with a 5,000 USD starting price.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments