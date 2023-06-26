Apple Reportedly Developing Larger iMac With Over 30-Inch Display
Apple is in the early stages of developing a new iMac with over a 30-inch display, which would be the largest-ever size for the all-in-one computer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman said this iMac remains "further out," suggesting that it might be at least a year or two away from launching.
"The company is also conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches," wrote Gurman. He did not share any additional details at this time.
Excluding refurbished models, the iMac is currently only available in a 24-inch size, as Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the last few years. Despite occasional rumors about the iMac Pro making a comeback, there is still no larger iMac with Apple silicon available. One solution is to purchase a 27-inch Studio Display and connect it to a Mac with Apple silicon, but this is not an all-in-one setup.
Released in April 2021, the 24-inch iMac features a colorful, ultra-thin design and is equipped with the M1 chip. Gurman expects the 24-inch iMac to be updated with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip by early next year. All current Apple silicon chips are manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm process, while the M3 chip is expected to move to a 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements.
A larger iMac is one of many products on Apple's product roadmap, according to Gurman. He also expects a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra to launch later this year, suggesting that the high-end watch might be updated on an annual basis like other models.
Top Rated Comments
iMacs are always the cleanest setup, but I hope the power supply is inside the display this time.
Also, this seems to be the next iMac Pro.
It will be an instant buy for me. Just make sure it comes in a Midnight color, please.