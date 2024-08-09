Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Discounts Hit Every MacBook Air Alongside AirPods Max and iPad Sales

This week's best Apple-related deals are headlined by massive discounts across the M2 and M3 MacBook Air family, with as much as $249 off these computers. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Max, iPad, and iPad mini, plus savings on third-party accessories including Samsung's Smart Monitor M80D and Anker's new products.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $249 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air

Take up to $249 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The star deals of the week focused on both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air, with up to $249 off these computers on Amazon. In regards to the newer M3 models, you can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.98, and the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,049.98, both of which are best-ever prices on the computer.



Samsung Monitor

What's the deal? Take $251 off Samsung's Smart Monitor M80D

Take $251 off Samsung's Smart Monitor M80D Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week also introduced a new record low price on Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D, which is the newest version of the monitor. It's available for $447.90 right now on Amazon, down from $699.99.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take $149 off AirPods Max

Take $149 off AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The best AirPods discount this week was on the AirPods Max, which hit $399.99 and is still available at this price in every color on Amazon. This is only about $5 higher compared to the low price we tracked during Prime Day in July.



Anker

What's the deal? Buy 2, get 15% off Anker's new Prime accessories

Buy 2, get 15% off Anker's new Prime accessories Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker introduced a new lineup of "Prime" accessories this week, and alongside the launch there's a bundle offer on the Anker website. If you buy two of the new devices, you can get 15 percent off your order. You can find the full list of compatible products for this BOGO deal in our original post.



iPad Mini

What's the deal? Take $119 off iPad mini 6

Take $119 off iPad mini 6 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 returned to its all-time low price of $379.99 this week on Amazon. This isn't the only model on sale either, you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet and both cellular models on sale for record low prices right now on Amazon.



9th Gen iPad

What's the deal? Take $100 off 9th gen iPad

Take $100 off 9th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Earlier in the week, Amazon discounted the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad to $229.00, and this price has dropped even further as we head into the weekend. You can now get the iPad for $224.00, down from $329.00, making a new all-time low price.

