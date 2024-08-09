Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Discounts Hit Every MacBook Air Alongside AirPods Max and iPad Sales

by

This week's best Apple-related deals are headlined by massive discounts across the M2 and M3 MacBook Air family, with as much as $249 off these computers. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Max, iPad, and iPad mini, plus savings on third-party accessories including Samsung's Smart Monitor M80D and Anker's new products.

Hero0008Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacBook Air

macbook air red

  • What's the deal? Take up to $249 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$249 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.98

$249 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.98

The star deals of the week focused on both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air, with up to $249 off these computers on Amazon. In regards to the newer M3 models, you can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.98, and the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,049.98, both of which are best-ever prices on the computer.

Samsung Monitor

samsung monitor red

  • What's the deal? Take $251 off Samsung's Smart Monitor M80D
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$251 OFF
Samsung 32-Inch Smart Monitor M80D for $447.90

Amazon this week also introduced a new record low price on Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D, which is the newest version of the monitor. It's available for $447.90 right now on Amazon, down from $699.99.

AirPods

airpods max red

  • What's the deal? Take $149 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$149 OFF
AirPods Max for $399.99

The best AirPods discount this week was on the AirPods Max, which hit $399.99 and is still available at this price in every color on Amazon. This is only about $5 higher compared to the low price we tracked during Prime Day in July.

Anker

anker red

  • What's the deal? Buy 2, get 15% off Anker's new Prime accessories
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

BUY 2, GET 15% OFF
Anker Prime Launch Sale

Anker introduced a new lineup of "Prime" accessories this week, and alongside the launch there's a bundle offer on the Anker website. If you buy two of the new devices, you can get 15 percent off your order. You can find the full list of compatible products for this BOGO deal in our original post.

iPad Mini

ipad mini red

  • What's the deal? Take $119 off iPad mini 6
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$119 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

$119 OFF
iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi) for $529.99

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 returned to its all-time low price of $379.99 this week on Amazon. This isn't the only model on sale either, you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet and both cellular models on sale for record low prices right now on Amazon.

9th Gen iPad

ipad red

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off 9th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$105 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $224.00

$100 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $379.00

Earlier in the week, Amazon discounted the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad to $229.00, and this price has dropped even further as we head into the weekend. You can now get the iPad for $224.00, down from $329.00, making a new all-time low price.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

