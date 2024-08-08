Amazon Introduces Big Discounts Across Entire M2/M3 MacBook Air Lineup With Up to $250 Off

Amazon this week has a massive sale across the MacBook Air lineup, including both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models. We tracked many of these deals from Best Buy last week, but Amazon's sales this week don't require any exclusive membership, and in some cases they're even beating the low prices from last week.



13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon is offering up to $254 off these models, including a new all-time low price on the 512GB model. Prices start at $799.00 for the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in all colors, and increase to $944.16 for the 512GB MacBook Air in Midnight.

13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

For the newer models, Amazon is taking $249 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with multiple all-time low prices. You can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.98 in every color, down from $1,099.00. Both 512GB models are on sale as well with best-ever prices.

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Finally, Amazon also has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $249-$250 off every model. These start at $1,049.98 for the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00, and again include both 512GB models. Overall, every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air deal from Amazon this week represents new all-time low prices on each model, beating the deals we saw just last week by about $50.

