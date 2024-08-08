Amazon Introduces Big Discounts Across Entire M2/M3 MacBook Air Lineup With Up to $250 Off

Amazon this week has a massive sale across the MacBook Air lineup, including both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models. We tracked many of these deals from Best Buy last week, but Amazon's sales this week don't require any exclusive membership, and in some cases they're even beating the low prices from last week.
13-Inch M2 MacBook Air
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon is offering up to $254 off these models, including a new all-time low price on the 512GB model. Prices start at $799.00 for the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in all colors, and increase to $944.16 for the 512GB MacBook Air in Midnight.
For the newer models, Amazon is taking $249 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with multiple all-time low prices. You can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.98 in every color, down from $1,099.00. Both 512GB models are on sale as well with best-ever prices.
Finally, Amazon also has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $249-$250 off every model. These start at $1,049.98 for the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00, and again include both 512GB models. Overall, every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air deal from Amazon this week represents new all-time low prices on each model, beating the deals we saw just last week by about $50.
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, ...
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...