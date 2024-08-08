Samsung's New 32-Inch Smart Monitor M8 Drops to $448 on Amazon ($251 Off)

Samsung's newest 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D is being discounted to a new record low price today on Amazon, available for $448.08, down from $699.99. This sale is only available in the Warm White color, and it can be delivered as soon as August 10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This new deal beats the previous record low by about $50, and right now it's only available on Amazon. This version of the monitor launched back in June, and it retains many features of the previous model like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay 2 support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features that enable it to be used when not connected to a PC.

In terms of new features, the M80D includes a Multi Control feature that allows images and text to be moved between the display and a Galaxy Book, Tablet, or Phone. You can also pair Galaxy Buds to the monitor for a spatial audio experience with head tracking, as well as guided workouts when paired with a Galaxy Watch.

