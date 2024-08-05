AirPods Max Hit $399.99 in Every Color on Amazon ($149 Off)
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Max headphones at a near all-time low price of $399.99, down from $549.00. The last time we tracked a deal this low was during Prime Day in July, and today's price is just about $5 higher compared to that sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You'll find all five colors of the AirPods Max on sale this time: Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray. Prime members can get the headphones delivered between August 6 and 7, while regular shipping should have them arrive by August 10.
Besides the AirPods Max, Amazon also has all other models of the AirPods on sale. This includes the AirPods 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00; the AirPods 3 for $139.99, down from $169.00; and the AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99, down from $249.00. These are all solid second-best prices.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
All four iPhone 17 models expected to launch next year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for investment bank Haitong, obtained by MacRumors, Pu shared a chart indicating that the iPhone 17, the tentatively-named iPhone 17 Slim, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a...