Anker Launches New Line of 'Prime' Charging Accessories With Bundle Offer

Anker today launched a new lineup of "Prime" accessories, including chargers, power stations, portable batteries, and USB-C cables. Alongside the launch, Anker is also providing a few discounts on the new devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The only straight cash discount is on the Prime Chager (250W, 6 Ports) for $139.99, down from $169.99. This charger features a 2.26-inch LCD to provide visual feedback on charging status of connected devices, as well as four USB-C and two USB-A ports.

The rest of this event is focused on a bundle deal, that nets you 15 percent off your order when you buy any two products in the launch lineup. This discount will be applied automatically and can not be combined with any other coupon on Anker's website. All of the products compatible with this bundle offer can be found below.



