Amazon Takes Up to $100 Off 9th and 10th Gen iPads, Starting at $229

Amazon today is offering up to $100 off the 9th generation and 10th generation iPads, starting as low as $229.00 for the former model. Most of the iPads in this sale can be delivered as soon as the end of this week for Prime members, and by early next week for everyone else.
9th Gen iPad
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 2021 9th generation iPad, Amazon has introduced a new all-time low price on this tablet. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $229.00, down from $329.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $379.00, down from $479.00.
This is the iPad generation from before the design overhaul of the 10th generation, so it features a Home Button with Touch ID, A13 Bionic chip, and a 10.2-inch Retina display. Anyone looking for a simple and cheap iPad model to have for daily Internet browsing should be satisfied with this one.
10th Gen iPad
Moving to the more recent 10th generation iPad from 2022, Amazon also has a few solid low prices on these models. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $349.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $449.00, down from $499.00.
Apple released these iPads in October 2022 with a complete redesign, introducing a larger display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, and slim bezel design similar to the iPad Pro lineup. Although we're expecting an update to these iPads later this year, anyone looking for an iPad now who doesn't want to wait should definitely take advantage of Amazon's low prices.
