Amazon Introduces Record Low Prices on Every iPad Mini, Starting at $379.99

by

Apple's iPad mini 6 has returned to its all-time low price today on Amazon, available starting at $379.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. Amazon has every version of the iPad mini 6 on sale for record low prices today, and in every color, marking the first notable discounts on the tablet since Prime Day.

new ipad mini blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Besides the 64GB Wi-Fi model, you'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini on sale for $529.99, down from $649.00. Finally, Amazon has both of the cellular iPad mini tablets on sale at all-time low prices this week, including the 64GB cellular for $529.99 and 256GB cellular for $679.99.

$119 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

$119 OFF
iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi) for $529.99

Steep discounts on the iPad mini 6 have become more frequent recently as we're expecting a refresh of the tablet at some point later this year, or possibly early next year. The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet device and this model features a slim-bezeled design, the A15 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, and Apple Pencil 2 support.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
40 minutes ago at 08:20 am
I love my iPad mini 6, I take it with me whenever I travel (to use as my primary computing device)

I was able to get my iPad mini 6 for $399.99 back in May of 2022:

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/05/01/deals-ipad-mini-6-399-99/

The record/all time low for this iPad mini 6 been around ~ $399 for a while (coupled with the fact that this iPad hasn’t been refreshed since it was released on September 24, 2021)

It’s nice that Amazon finally has released a new record low price (of $379.99) but considering the iPad mini 6 was last refreshed in 2021, it might be best to wait to see if Apple comes out with a new model either this year (or early next year)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goodthymes Avatar
goodthymes
38 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Bring nano texture to the mini and it's instant buy for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
33 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Want a bigger-screen "iPhone" than MAX at about half the price or less... with 5G service as low as about $25/year (yes, that's YEAR)? Able to save your big data hog options (like watching streaming video) for when you are in a free wifi zone? Able to tolerate NOT fitting your "phone" in a pants pocket?

Want your next phone to be "latest & greatest" for MANY more years than any iPhone... and thus not showing the "long in tooth" effect typical of iPhones because the iPad Mini model rolled out years ago is still the latest model that Apple wants to sell now?

Tadah!

I've been using Cellular iPad Mini to double as a phone since the 2, upgrading to a new hardware model after 8 YEARS... and expecting to upgrade my 6 to about 9 or 10 in about 5 more years. Buds to cover the ear & mic part of things, VOIP app makes it "just work."

Doubt it? Download a free VOIP app to your existing iPad, even if wifi only. They usually provide a free number. Call yourself or a friend on your iPad. Call yourself from your phone to your iPad number. Text yourself both ways too. It works, using the very same 5G used by phones... except data-only 5G is generally much cheaper than voice-text-data plans. When in wifi zones, use wifi.

Is this for everyone? No, nothing is for everyone. But this works fine for me and costs a LOT less than regularly feeling the press to replace iPhones (AKA "long in tooth") and paying much higher rates for data. Try some VOIP with your own iPad and see- that is, HEAR- for yourself.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments