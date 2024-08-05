Amazon Introduces Record Low Prices on Every iPad Mini, Starting at $379.99

Apple's iPad mini 6 has returned to its all-time low price today on Amazon, available starting at $379.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. Amazon has every version of the iPad mini 6 on sale for record low prices today, and in every color, marking the first notable discounts on the tablet since Prime Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Besides the 64GB Wi-Fi model, you'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini on sale for $529.99, down from $649.00. Finally, Amazon has both of the cellular iPad mini tablets on sale at all-time low prices this week, including the 64GB cellular for $529.99 and 256GB cellular for $679.99.

Steep discounts on the iPad mini 6 have become more frequent recently as we're expecting a refresh of the tablet at some point later this year, or possibly early next year. The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet device and this model features a slim-bezeled design, the A15 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, and Apple Pencil 2 support.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.