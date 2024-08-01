Apple Reports 3Q 2024 Results: $21.4B Profit on $85.8B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2024, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year.

aapl 3q24 line
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $85.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $21.4 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $81.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $19.9 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple set new June quarter records for both revenue and earnings per share, while the Services category set an all-time revenue record. The iPad category also saw a notable increase in revenue thanks to the introduction of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Gross margin for the quarter was 46.3 percent, compared to 44.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share, payable on August 15 to shareholders of record as of August 12.

"Today Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "During the quarter, we were excited to announce incredible updates to our software platforms at our Worldwide Developers Conference, including Apple Intelligence, a breakthrough personal intelligence system that puts powerful, private generative AI models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We very much look forward to sharing these tools with our users, and we continue to invest significantly in the innovations that will enrich our customers' lives, while leading with the values that drive our work."

As has been the case for over four years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in September.

aapl 3q24 pie
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2024 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...


