Apple Reports 3Q 2023 Results: $19.9B Profit on $81.8B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2023, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year.
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $81.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $19.9 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $83.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $19.4 billion, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 44.5 percent, compared to 43.3 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.24 per share, payable on August 17 to shareholders of record as of August 14.
"We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it."
As has been the case for over three years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in September.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2023 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh
Top Rated Comments
* EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.19 estimated
* Revenue: $81.80B vs. $81.69B estimated, down 1% year-over-year
* iPhone revenue: $39.67B vs. $39.91B estimated, down 2% year-over-year
* Mac revenue: $6.84B vs. $6.62B estimated, down 7% year-over-year
* iPad revenue: $5.79B vs. $6.41B estimated, down 20% year-over-year
* Other Products revenue: $8.28B vs. $8.39B estimated, up 2% year-over-year
* Services revenue: $21.21B vs. $20.76B estimated, up 8% year-over-year
* Gross margin: 44.5% vs. 44.2% estimated