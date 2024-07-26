Apple Agrees to Follow President Biden's AI Safety Guidelines

Apple has committed to a set of voluntary AI safeguards established by President Joe Biden's administration, joining other tech giants in a move to ensure responsible AI development (via Bloomberg).



Apple is now part of the a group of influential technology companies agreeing to the Biden administration's voluntary safeguards for artificial intelligence. The safeguards, announced by the White House last year as part of an Executive Order, aim to guide the development of AI systems, ensuring they are tested for discriminatory tendencies, security vulnerabilities, and potential national security risks.

The principles outlined in the guidelines call for companies to share the results of AI system tests with governments, civil society, and academia. This level of transparency is intended to foster an environment of accountability and peer review, promoting the development of safer and more reliable AI technologies. The safeguards Apple and other tech companies have agreed to also include commitments to test their AI systems for biases and security concerns.

Although these guidelines are not legally binding, they signify a collective effort by the tech industry to self-regulate and mitigate the potential risks associated with AI technologies. The executive order signed by President Biden last year also requires AI systems to undergo testing before being eligible for federal procurement.

Apple's participation in the initiative coincides with its plans to introduce its own cohesive AI system and deep integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Apple Intelligence will be supported by the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, as well as all upcoming iPhone 16 models. For the Mac and iPad, all devices equipped with M-series Apple silicon chips will support Apple Intelligence.

While Apple Intelligence is not yet available in beta for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia, the company has pledged to release some features in beta soon, with a public release expected by the end of the year. Further enhancements, including an overhaul to Siri that leverages in-app actions and personal context, are anticipated to roll out in the spring of 2025.