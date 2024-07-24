Apple Intelligence Features Still Coming in Later iOS 18 Developer Beta

Apple Intelligence is still not available as of the fourth developer beta of iOS 18 this week, leading some to wonder if the features have been delayed. However, we have confirmed that Apple still plans to add some of the new Apple Intelligence features to an upcoming beta this summer. In other words, developers will be able to test the first Apple Intelligence features at some point before iOS 18 is widely released to the public.



Given that public betas of iOS are based on developer betas, Apple Intelligence will likely be added in an upcoming iOS 18 public beta version as well.

Apple in mid-June removed the "this summer" timeframe that initially appeared at the bottom of its Apple Intelligence page for developers, but as we stated above, there is no change in plans from what Apple announced at WWDC. The features will likely be added before the end of August, ahead of iOS 18 being widely released in September.

Apple Intelligence features will be available in U.S. English only at launch, and they will require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. The features will also be available on Mac and iPad models equipped with an M1 chip or newer.

Apple Intelligence will be able to summarize text, prioritize notifications and emails, and generate custom emoji and images, while the technology will also power a smarter version of Siri with richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, and more. Apple said some of the features, along with support for additional languages and software platforms, will be added "over the course of the next year."

Even when iOS 18 is widely released in September, Apple said some of the Apple Intelligence features will still be considered a "preview" for all users. The full rollout of Apple Intelligence on the iPhone is expected to be completed in 2025.