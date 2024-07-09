Latest iOS 18 and tvOS 18 Betas Add Apple TV InSight Feature

With the third betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18, Apple has added InSight to the Apple TV app. InSight was announced as a new addition in the latest software updates at WWDC, but it was not implemented in earlier betas.



Available for some Apple TV+ shows and movies, InSight provides details on the actors in each scene and any music that's playing. InSight is located at the bottom of the ‌Apple TV‌ app interface when a show is playing, and it updates dynamically.

Actor names are displayed in a list, and if you tap on one, the show is moved to picture-in-picture mode and the TV app displays other shows and moves that person has appeared in. Tapping on a song name adds it to a "Saved Songs" section in Apple Music.

InSight is particularly useful on an ‌Apple TV‌ running tvOS 18 because if you connect an iPhone running ‌iOS 18‌, you can see InSight information in the Remote app without interrupting the show or movie.

InSight is similar to the Amazon X-Ray feature available for Prime Video content, but it does not provide trivia or full cast information. As of right now, InSight is not available for all ‌Apple TV+‌ shows, and appears to be limited to newer series. Apple will likely bring the feature to additional content prior to when ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and tvOS 18 launch.