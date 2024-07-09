Latest iOS 18 and tvOS 18 Betas Add Apple TV InSight Feature

by

With the third betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18, Apple has added InSight to the Apple TV app. InSight was announced as a new addition in the latest software updates at WWDC, but it was not implemented in earlier betas.

ios 18 insight tv app
Available for some Apple TV+ shows and movies, InSight provides details on the actors in each scene and any music that's playing. InSight is located at the bottom of the ‌Apple TV‌ app interface when a show is playing, and it updates dynamically.

Actor names are displayed in a list, and if you tap on one, the show is moved to picture-in-picture mode and the TV app displays other shows and moves that person has appeared in. Tapping on a song name adds it to a "Saved Songs" section in Apple Music.

InSight is particularly useful on an ‌Apple TV‌ running tvOS 18 because if you connect an iPhone running ‌iOS 18‌, you can see InSight information in the Remote app without interrupting the show or movie.

InSight is similar to the Amazon X-Ray feature available for Prime Video content, but it does not provide trivia or full cast information. As of right now, InSight is not available for all ‌Apple TV+‌ shows, and appears to be limited to newer series. Apple will likely bring the feature to additional content prior to when ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and tvOS 18 launch.

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article191 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 3

Monday July 8, 2024 12:54 pm PDT by
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18‌ over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
Read Full Article97 comments
f1662570472

Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

Sunday July 7, 2024 8:31 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article145 comments
macbook pro blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

Sunday July 7, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article38 comments

Top Rated Comments

Amazing Iceman Avatar
Amazing Iceman
2 hours ago at 07:13 pm

Hmmh, could be nice… I guess I need to start watching ATV+ shows ;)
Yes, you should watch them. So far the shows I have watched have been outstanding.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BJMRamage Avatar
BJMRamage
4 hours ago at 05:09 pm
Watching Sugar and thought it would be so nice to have that feature now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments