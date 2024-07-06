Top Stories: iOS 18 Beta Features, Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, and More

by

With the calendar flipping over to July, public betas of iOS 18 and related operating system updates are right around the corner, so we're continuing to take a look at what changes and features users can expect to see.

top stories 6jul2024
Other Apple news and rumors this week included several iconic devices being added to Apple's list of "vintage" products, a leak from Apple's servers pointing to work on a rumored "Home Accessory" separate from the Apple TV and HomePod, and a rumor about which other products may gain support for Apple Intelligence features, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

iOS 18: 10 New Home Screen and Lock Screen Features

iOS 18 features a more customizable Home Screen, with dark and tinted options for app icons, the ability to place app icons anywhere on the grid, and more. In addition, the Flashlight and Camera shortcuts at the bottom of the Lock Screen can now be assigned to other actions.

iOS 18 Home Screen Feature 2
To learn more, check out our list of 10 new Home Screen and Lock Screen features on iOS 18. The update is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, and it is in developer beta now ahead of a public beta later this month and a full release likely in September.

Apple Says iPhone X, HomePod, and Original AirPods Now 'Vintage'

Apple added three more significant devices to its vintage products list this week, including the iPhone X, the first-generation HomePod, and the original AirPods.

iphone x gradient
Apple considers a product to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two years, but only if the necessary parts remain available.

Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

An unreleased device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1" has been spotted in code on Apple's servers, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

HomePod G4 FeatureMacRumors mockup of rumored HomePod with display on a robotic arm

This leak follows reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said Apple was developing a new version of the HomePod with a built-in display. Like existing HomePods, the new model is expected to run a variant of tvOS.

Gurman: Apple Intelligence Coming to Vision Pro, But Not HomePod

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week said that the Apple Intelligence suite of AI features will be available on the Vision Pro headset in the future, but unfortunately not on existing HomePod models.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
It is believed that existing HomePods lack sufficient RAM to power Apple Intelligence features smoothly, but it is possible that the features will be available on the rumored HomePod with a display in the future.

The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks Apple Watch X

YouTuber and podcaster Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the latest rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch "Series X."

The MacRumors Show Apple Watch X Thumb 2
The Apple Watch Series X, coming ten years after the Apple Watch was originally announced alongside the iPhone 6, was initially rumored to be a major overhaul of the device. Now, it looks like the upgrade will be more minor than expected, focusing on new casing and display sizes, but with a design that continues to be effectively the same, so Dan, Hartley, and Luke delve into the conflicting rumors.

Kuo: New AirPods to Feature Cameras for Enhanced Spatial Experiences

Apple plans to mass produce new AirPods with at least one built-in infrared camera by 2026, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

airpods vision pro
Kuo said the infrared cameras could allow for future AirPods to feature in-air gesture controls, and enhanced compatibility with the Vision Pro headset. For example, he said when a user looks in a certain direction, spatial audio could be optimized accordingly.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article184 comments
HomePod G4 Feature

Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

Thursday July 4, 2024 9:15 am PDT by
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...
Read Full Article222 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article145 comments

Top Rated Comments

SatanGirl Avatar
SatanGirl
1 day ago at 04:17 am
Artificial Stupidity arrives on iPhone. Yay shareholders must be so hyped.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
artjart Avatar
artjart
2 days ago at 08:09 pm
No AI for HomePod? Wow, HomePod must be the worst Apple product I bought. The connection always gets lost, the 3 seconds delay before playing or pausing is inane, it always buffers and cuts the sound while Siri on it can't do anything besides playing "What's the weather" on Apple Music or setting up the timer "Cancel the timer" for 3 minutes. And no, it's not the $0.99 HomePod from Temu it's the $299 from Apple Store.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Digital Dude Avatar
Digital Dude
1 day ago at 09:01 am

“Do you not want Apple intelligence”…
Well, based on my experience over the past several years, I feel that ‘Apple Intelligence’ is an oxymoron. Notwithstanding, I’ll gladly prepare a crow dinner if it turns out that I’m wrong. ?‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
1 day ago at 05:17 am
Now that M4 has been released on iPad, they really need to vintage anything running on M2 or below. That means the recently released Vision Pro needs to be vintaged asap along with most other releases. Apple need to update all devices to M4 pronto and tell customers to take it or leave it. Apple intelligence should require M4 or above. Ideal M6.

Really need to up sales. Best way to do that is to get the vintage wave nipping the back of current releases. No one wants to be vintaged.

That’s why when someone takes a vintage Mac computer to Apple event to show Apple history. It’s thrown into recycle pile. It’s like that’s old man, do you not want the M4??

??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments