Top Stories: iOS 18 Beta Features, Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, and More

With the calendar flipping over to July, public betas of iOS 18 and related operating system updates are right around the corner, so we're continuing to take a look at what changes and features users can expect to see.



Other Apple news and rumors this week included several iconic devices being added to Apple's list of "vintage" products, a leak from Apple's servers pointing to work on a rumored "Home Accessory" separate from the Apple TV and HomePod, and a rumor about which other products may gain support for Apple Intelligence features, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



iOS 18: 10 New Home Screen and Lock Screen Features

iOS 18 features a more customizable Home Screen, with dark and tinted options for app icons, the ability to place app icons anywhere on the grid, and more. In addition, the Flashlight and Camera shortcuts at the bottom of the Lock Screen can now be assigned to other actions.



To learn more, check out our list of 10 new Home Screen and Lock Screen features on iOS 18. The update is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, and it is in developer beta now ahead of a public beta later this month and a full release likely in September.



Apple Says iPhone X, HomePod, and Original AirPods Now 'Vintage'

Apple added three more significant devices to its vintage products list this week, including the iPhone X, the first-generation HomePod, and the original AirPods.



Apple considers a product to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two years, but only if the necessary parts remain available.



Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

An unreleased device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1" has been spotted in code on Apple's servers, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

of rumored HomePod with display on a robotic arm MacRumors mockup of rumored HomePod with display on a robotic arm

Gurman: Apple Intelligence Coming to Vision Pro, But Not HomePod

This leak follows reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said Apple was developing a new version of the HomePod with a built-in display . Like existing HomePods, the new model is expected to run a variant of tvOS.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week said that the Apple Intelligence suite of AI features will be available on the Vision Pro headset in the future, but unfortunately not on existing HomePod models.



It is believed that existing HomePods lack sufficient RAM to power Apple Intelligence features smoothly, but it is possible that the features will be available on the rumored HomePod with a display in the future.



The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks Apple Watch X

YouTuber and podcaster Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the latest rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch "Series X."



The Apple Watch Series X, coming ten years after the Apple Watch was originally announced alongside the iPhone 6, was initially rumored to be a major overhaul of the device. Now, it looks like the upgrade will be more minor than expected, focusing on new casing and display sizes, but with a design that continues to be effectively the same, so Dan, Hartley, and Luke delve into the conflicting rumors.



Kuo: New AirPods to Feature Cameras for Enhanced Spatial Experiences

Apple plans to mass produce new AirPods with at least one built-in infrared camera by 2026, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said the infrared cameras could allow for future AirPods to feature in-air gesture controls, and enhanced compatibility with the Vision Pro headset. For example, he said when a user looks in a certain direction, spatial audio could be optimized accordingly.



