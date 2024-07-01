Apple Reclassifies iPhone X, HomePod, and Original AirPods as 'Vintage'

by

Apple today reclassified the iPhone X, first-generation HomePod, and first-generation AirPods as "vintage" products.

homepod feature blue2
The products appeared on Apple's vintage and obsolete products list earlier today. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two more years, subject to parts availability.

The ‌iPhone‌ X, announced on September 12, 2017 and released on November 3, 2017, represented a significant leap forward in Apple's smartphone design and feature-set. Marking the 10th anniversary of the ‌iPhone‌, it introduced several significant changes such as the removal of the home button, allowing for an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. Face ID, a facial recognition system, replaced Touch ID for authentication, utilizing a TrueDepth camera system in a "notch" that also enabled Animojis. The ‌iPhone‌ X was powered by the A11 Bionic chip, featuring the company's first dedicated Neural Engine for enhanced machine learning capabilities, and it supported wireless charging for the first time. Its stainless steel frame and glass back design marked a return to a more premium aesthetic.

The original ‌HomePod‌ was announced on June 5, 2017, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and released on February 9, 2018. Initially priced at $349, the ‌HomePod‌ was designed to deliver high-quality audio and integrate closely with Apple's ecosystem, including Apple Music and AirPlay. It featured a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer and an array of seven beamforming tweeters. The ‌HomePod‌ was powered by the Apple A8 chip, enabling real-time acoustic modeling, audio beamforming, and multi-channel echo cancellation. Siri came built-in, allowing users to control music playback, manage smart home devices, and access information and services via voice commands.

Apple announced the original AirPods on September 7, 2016 and officially released them on December 13, 2016, with a retail price of $159. The wireless earbuds were groundbreaking due to their seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem, facilitated by the custom-designed W1 chip. The chip enabled effortless pairing with Apple devices, long battery life, and efficient wireless connectivity. The AirPods also featured optical sensors and motion accelerometers, allowing them to detect when they were in the user's ears, automatically pausing playback when removed. Their unusual, compact design, combined with the convenience of a portable charging case, set a new standard for wireless earphones, making them highly popular and influential in the audio accessory market.

Sometime after becoming "vintage," an Apple product will be reclassified as "obsolete." Apple says it considers a product obsolete once seven years have passed since the company last distributed it for sale. When this happens, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for it.

Related Roundups: HomePod, AirPods 3
Tag: Vintage and Obsolete Apple Products
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Buy Now), AirPods (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: iPhone, AirPods

Popular Stories

iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone 16 pro battery kosutami

Report: Apple Planning to Debut New Battery Replacement Method With iPhone 16

Friday June 28, 2024 7:38 am PDT by
Apple is working on technology to simplify iPhone battery replacement that could debut later this year, The Information reports. Alleged iPhone 16 Pro battery with new metal casing. The move comes in response to a new EU law requiring smartphone manufacturers to ensure batteries can be replaced by owners using easily accessible tools by 2025. According to sources involved in the iPhone's...
Read Full Article152 comments
apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article197 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article62 comments

Top Rated Comments

Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
3 hours ago at 07:54 am
Me casually still having an original HomePod in my living room:
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iBreatheApple Avatar
iBreatheApple
3 hours ago at 07:54 am
The brand new HomePod might as well be vintage, too, because it’s stuck with dumb Siri who can’t even respond to basic requests.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dozoy Avatar
dozoy
3 hours ago at 08:05 am
7 years for a speaker is a rather short life. Not so much for a cell phone but Apple really needs to start thinking about the lifetime of their non-mobile products. I know it's not going to stop working right away, but still
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rwilliams Avatar
rwilliams
3 hours ago at 07:56 am
iPhone X is still the most beautiful phone I've ever owned. I would love a return to that design.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Devyn89 Avatar
Devyn89
3 hours ago at 07:59 am
My HomePod is still going strong. Siri still can’t tell my and roommate apart though so personal requests don’t really work. As a speaker though, it’s incredible.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
2 hours ago at 08:20 am
Oh cool. Now I can tell hipsters that I too listen to music on vintage equipment.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments