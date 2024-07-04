Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV.



The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the ‌HomePod‌'s "AudioAccessory" identifier.

Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that this device may receive Apple's upcoming A18 chip, which will be used in all four iPhone 16 models later this year. With the A18 chip, the HomeAccessory device would have the power for Apple Intelligence.

The code also indicates that this "home accessory" will be running a software variant of tvOS, much like the ‌HomePod‌. Earlier this year, MacRumors found evidence of Apple's work on homeOS, which could be the firmware running on this device.

On a similar note, the code also references two unreleased ‌Apple TV‌ models with the identifiers AppleTV14,4 and AppleTV14,5. Rumors suggest that an updated ‌Apple TV‌ could launch in 2024.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhones, iPads, and potentially other products in September.

(Thanks Nicolás Alvarez!)