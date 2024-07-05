Apple Approves Epic Games Store for iPhone and iPad in EU

by

Apple today said it has approved the third-party Epic Games Store in the European Union, allowing the Fortnite developer to launch its alternative app marketplace in those countries, reports Reuters. ‌Epic Games‌ had submitted the ‌Epic Games‌ Store to Apple for notarization earlier this week.

fortnite apple featured
Earlier today, Epic stated Apple had twice rejected the ‌Epic Games‌ Store this week, with Apple reportedly claiming that an "Install" button and "in-app purchases" labels were too similar to Apple's own elements for the App Store. Epic argued that the rejection was "arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA [Digital Markets Act]" and that it was reporting the issue to the European Commission, but it appears Apple has relented and approved Epic's previously rejected submission.

‌Epic Games‌ and Apple have been engaged in a years-long battle over Apple's closed ‌App Store‌ ecosystem, and Epic has been eager to launch its own marketplace in the EU under Apple's new policies driven by the Digital Markets Act.

Tags: Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

breenmask Avatar
breenmask
1 hour ago at 02:06 pm
yeah no thank you
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VertPin Avatar
VertPin
53 minutes ago at 02:25 pm

Seriously Epic? Eat dirt. No one wants your terrible junk software. Epic games store on windows is absolute trash - why would anyone in their right mind want to download epic games store on iPhone?

Edit: unreal tournament was awesome though.
no one wants their software? are you sure about that?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CaptainV Avatar
CaptainV
1 hour ago at 02:08 pm
For sure Apple felt the heat from the EU complaint.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cuiver Avatar
cuiver
41 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
Having choice is always the best choice.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JordanCautious Avatar
JordanCautious
18 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
So I can finally stop hearing Epic Games whine and complain?! Like seriously, it's like a toddler throwing a tantrum just because their whole attempt to beat Apple failed miserably in the US with Epic v. Apple. The concerns Apple laid out were pretty valid. Think about it. If they let Epic get away with similar designs, what would stop the other marketplaces from doing the same in a more malicious way?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
58 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
Epic has shown itself to be a bad-faith operator when it comes to this stuff. Hard pass. It’s a shame because their R&D side is legit.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments