Apple Approves Epic Games Store for iPhone and iPad in EU
Apple today said it has approved the third-party Epic Games Store in the European Union, allowing the Fortnite developer to launch its alternative app marketplace in those countries, reports Reuters. Epic Games had submitted the Epic Games Store to Apple for notarization earlier this week.
Earlier today, Epic stated Apple had twice rejected the Epic Games Store this week, with Apple reportedly claiming that an "Install" button and "in-app purchases" labels were too similar to Apple's own elements for the App Store. Epic argued that the rejection was "arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA [Digital Markets Act]" and that it was reporting the issue to the European Commission, but it appears Apple has relented and approved Epic's previously rejected submission.
Epic Games and Apple have been engaged in a years-long battle over Apple's closed App Store ecosystem, and Epic has been eager to launch its own marketplace in the EU under Apple's new policies driven by the Digital Markets Act.
Popular Stories
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Netflix is proceeding with its plan to discontinue its cheapest ad-free subscription tier, starting with the UK and Canada, with more countries inevitably to follow. The streaming giant has reportedly begun notifying users via on-screen messages about the last day they can access the service unless they upgrade. One Reddit user shared a notification they had received from the Netflix app,...
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first Apple smartphones to adopt Samsung's high performance "M14" OLED display panel, claims a new report coming out of South Korea. According to ETNews, Samsung's "M" series of OLED panels are made for flagship smartphones, while "14" refers to the number of high-performance materials used to produce them. "M14" is the first...
Two years after Apple paid $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over faulty MacBook butterfly keyboards, funds from the settlement will be going out to affected customers. An update on the MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement website says that the court issued a payment order on June 27, 2024, with payments set to be issued for approved claims by August 2024. Emails about the...