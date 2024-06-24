iPadOS 18 Beta 2 Includes Alternative App Stores and Other EU Changes

by

Apple today announced that the second beta of iPadOS 18 extends alternative app marketplaces and other app-related changes in the EU to the iPad.

Apple EU iOS Changes
Apple first introduced these changes on the iPhone in the EU with iOS 17.4 earlier this year, to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. The expansion of the changes to the iPad comes nearly two months after the European Commission said iPadOS is also a gatekeeper platform under the Digital Markets Act.

The changes include alternative app marketplaces, alternative payment options in the App Store, a default web browser selection screen in Safari, the ability for third-party web browsers to use web engines other than Apple's WebKit on the iPhone, and more.

Tags: App Store, European Commission

Top Rated Comments

User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
26 minutes ago at 11:06 am

Is there a way to disable it?
Disable what? You’re not forced to install any alternative app stores. So if you don’t want any just don’t install any.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am

Is there a way to disable it?
Disable what? Alternative app stores work only if you actively seek out and download/install an alternative marketplace app from Apple's App Store or directly from the website of the alternative app marketplace developer.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/118110

Alternative app marketplaces are unique kinds of iOS apps that you can use to install other apps on your iPhone.

Users in the European Union can install an alternative app marketplace on iPhone by downloading it directly from the website of the alternative app marketplace developer.


By not installing an app for an alternative marketplace, you will not enable the feature. In other words, the feature is by default disabled unless you enable it by installing an app for an alternative marketplace.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D4vidrim Avatar
D4vidrim
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Is there a way to disable it?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
15 minutes ago at 11:17 am

Disable what? Alternative app stores work only if you actively seek out and download/install an alternative marketplace app from Apple's App Store or directly from the website of the alternative app marketplace developer.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/118110

Alternative app marketplaces are unique kinds of iOS apps that you can use to install other apps on your iPhone.

Users in the European Union can install an alternative app marketplace on iPhone by downloading it directly from the website of the alternative app marketplace developer.


By not installing an app for an alternative marketplace, you will not enable the feature. In other words, the feature is by default disabled unless you enable it by installing an app for an alternative marketplace.
You know that, I know that. The people on here know that. But Joe Blow doesn’t.

When he uses an alt app marketplace and gets an app that’s harmful to his iPad… who will he blame?

Apple, of course.

I’m in favor of multiple screens saying something to the consumer like “This app has not been approved by Apple. The user assumes any and all risk associated with this app. Apple does not recommend or support this app.”

The EU made its decision. Now we have to deal with dumb consumers blaming Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
atomwork Avatar
atomwork
17 minutes ago at 11:14 am
Steve would not have allowed that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
17 minutes ago at 11:15 am

I disagree with but can understand the arguments for alternate app stores. But the redirecting payments for apps downloaded from the Apple App store seems akin to walking into Walmart and grabbing a bag of peanut M&Ms and then walking out without paying Walmart cause you went online and earlier and purchased the M&Ms from Mars Candy. ?‍♂️?
That is a bad analogy.

The closest analogy would be going to Walmart to buy a magazine. And then the magazine publisher redirects any future purchases away from Walmart by giving you a discount if you subscribe by mail using one of those subscriber cards you always find in magazines.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
