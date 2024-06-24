iPadOS 18 Beta 2 Includes Alternative App Stores and Other EU Changes

Apple today announced that the second beta of iPadOS 18 extends alternative app marketplaces and other app-related changes in the EU to the iPad.



Apple first introduced these changes on the iPhone in the EU with iOS 17.4 earlier this year, to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. The expansion of the changes to the iPad comes nearly two months after the European Commission said iPadOS is also a gatekeeper platform under the Digital Markets Act.

The changes include alternative app marketplaces, alternative payment options in the App Store, a default web browser selection screen in Safari, the ability for third-party web browsers to use web engines other than Apple's WebKit on the iPhone, and more.