Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Pencil Pro Gets New Record Low Price Alongside AirTag Discounts and More

This week's best Apple deals include a new record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, plus steep discounts on M3 MacBook Pro and M1 iPad Air. You'll also find a few solid deals on Apple-related accessories from Beats, Eufy, and Anker.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods and Beats

What's the deal? Save on AirPods and Beats headphones

Save on AirPods and Beats headphones Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon still has a few discounts across Apple's AirPods and Beats headphones, with up to $170 off these accessories. The best overall deal is on the Beats Studio Pro at their all-time low price of $179.95, down from $349.95.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Take $10 off Apple Pencil Pro

Take $10 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we saw the Apple Pencil Pro drop to a new record low price of $119.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. Although only a $10 discount, this is still the best deal we've seen to date on the newest Apple Pencil.



Bluetooth Trackers

What's the deal? Save on AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Card

Save on AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Card Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Bluetooth Tracker discounts were in abundance this week, and you can still get some of the best discounts today on Amazon. The AirTag 4 Pack is available for $79.99, down from $99.00, and the Eufy SmartTrack Card is on sale for $19.99, down from $29.99.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories

Save on Anker accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Moving to Anker's charging accessories, you can get multiple MagSafe-compatible devices at a discount this week on Amazon, like a portable battery and a wireless charging station. The highlight of the sale is Anker's 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $149.99. Many of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon before you head to the checkout screen in order to see the sales.



M1 iPad Air

What's the deal? Take $200 off M1 iPad Air

Take $200 off M1 iPad Air Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy has every M1 iPad Air at $200 off this week, starting at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet and also including both cellular models. You don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see these deals.



M3 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $350 off M3 MacBook Pro

Take $350 off M3 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is taking up to $350 off the M3 MacBook Pro this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. We started tracking these deals earlier in the week and many of them are still live, so be sure to check out our original article for every MacBook Pro sale.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.