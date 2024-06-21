Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Pencil Pro Gets New Record Low Price Alongside AirTag Discounts and More

This week's best Apple deals include a new record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, plus steep discounts on M3 MacBook Pro and M1 iPad Air. You'll also find a few solid deals on Apple-related accessories from Beats, Eufy, and Anker.

AirPods and Beats

beats blue

$49 OFF
AirPods 2 for $79.99

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

$70 OFF
Beats Solo 4 for $129.95

$170 OFF
Beats Studio Pro for $179.95

Amazon still has a few discounts across Apple's AirPods and Beats headphones, with up to $170 off these accessories. The best overall deal is on the Beats Studio Pro at their all-time low price of $179.95, down from $349.95.

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro blue

$10 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $119.00

This week we saw the Apple Pencil Pro drop to a new record low price of $119.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. Although only a $10 discount, this is still the best deal we've seen to date on the newest Apple Pencil.

Bluetooth Trackers

airtag blue

$19 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99

$10 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Card for $19.99

Bluetooth Tracker discounts were in abundance this week, and you can still get some of the best discounts today on Amazon. The AirTag 4 Pack is available for $79.99, down from $99.00, and the Eufy SmartTrack Card is on sale for $19.99, down from $29.99.

Anker

anker blue

$40 OFF
Anker 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99

Moving to Anker's charging accessories, you can get multiple MagSafe-compatible devices at a discount this week on Amazon, like a portable battery and a wireless charging station. The highlight of the sale is Anker's 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $149.99. Many of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon before you head to the checkout screen in order to see the sales.

M1 iPad Air

m1 ipad air blue

$200 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $399.99

$200 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $549.99

Best Buy has every M1 iPad Air at $200 off this week, starting at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet and also including both cellular models. You don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see these deals.

M3 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 512GB) for $1,399.00

$300 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro 512GB) for $1,699.00

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro 18GB/512GB) for $2,199.00

$350 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro 36GB/512GB) for $2,549.00

Amazon is taking up to $350 off the M3 MacBook Pro this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. We started tracking these deals earlier in the week and many of them are still live, so be sure to check out our original article for every MacBook Pro sale.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

