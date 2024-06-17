Best Buy Takes $200 Off M1 iPad Air and $100 Off iPad Mini 6
Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini and fifth-generation iPad Air, which are available on Best Buy and Amazon. Both of these sales are notable for having nearly every model of each tablet on sale right now, with as much as $200 off select models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Air, Best Buy has this model for $399.99, down from $599.99. This is an all-time low price on this model of the 2022 iPad Air, and it's available in every color. You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air on sale, as well as both cellular devices, one of which is only available on Amazon.
Apple introduced new M2 iPad Air models last month, which is why we're seeing steep discounts on the previous generation models more often. You can still save a bit of money on the 2024 models if you're interested in owning the latest version.
Secondly, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99, down from $499.99. This one is a second-best price on the iPad mini, and it's available in every color. You'll find every iPad mini 6 model on sale right now, with the exception of the 256GB cellular model.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
