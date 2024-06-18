Amazon Takes Up to $350 Off M3 MacBook Pros, Starting at $1,399

Amazon today has a selection of M3 MacBook Pro models on sale at steep discounts, including both 14-inch and 16-inch devices. Most of these computers are in stock and ready to be delivered as soon as the end of this week, and none of the deals below require a coupon code in order to see the discounted price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the smaller display, Amazon has a pair of all-time low prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $1,399.00 for the M3 512GB model, down from $1,599.00. You can also get the M3 Pro 512GB model for $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00. Other than these two record low prices, you can find even more 14-inch MacBook Pro discounts on Amazon in the list below, including the M3 Max model.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

For the bigger display, Amazon has another set of all-time low prices, starting at $2,199.00 for the M3 Pro 18GB RAM/512GB model, down from $2,499.00. Amazon also has the M3 Pro 36GB RAM/512GB model for $2,549.00, down from $2,899.00. These are the biggest discounts currently available on 16-inch MacBook Pro models on Amazon right now, but we've also listed a few M3 Max models below.

