Amazon Takes Up to $350 Off M3 MacBook Pros, Starting at $1,399
Amazon today has a selection of M3 MacBook Pro models on sale at steep discounts, including both 14-inch and 16-inch devices. Most of these computers are in stock and ready to be delivered as soon as the end of this week, and none of the deals below require a coupon code in order to see the discounted price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
14-Inch MacBook Pro
Starting with the smaller display, Amazon has a pair of all-time low prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $1,399.00 for the M3 512GB model, down from $1,599.00. You can also get the M3 Pro 512GB model for $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00. Other than these two record low prices, you can find even more 14-inch MacBook Pro discounts on Amazon in the list below, including the M3 Max model.
- M3 8GB RAM/1TB - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00
- M3 16GB RAM/1TB - $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00
- M3 Pro 1TB - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00
- M3 Max 1TB - $2,949.00, down from $3,199.00
16-Inch MacBook Pro
For the bigger display, Amazon has another set of all-time low prices, starting at $2,199.00 for the M3 Pro 18GB RAM/512GB model, down from $2,499.00. Amazon also has the M3 Pro 36GB RAM/512GB model for $2,549.00, down from $2,899.00. These are the biggest discounts currently available on 16-inch MacBook Pro models on Amazon right now, but we've also listed a few M3 Max models below.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest industry note -10-and-98075c44ce92">shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference,...
Apple intends to slim down the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone, with the new ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro a sign of the company's new design trajectory, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When the M4 iPad Pro was unveiled last month, Apple touted it as the company's thinnest product ever, and even compared it to the 2012 iPod nano to emphasize its slim dimensions. Writing in the latest ...
Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that iOS 18 is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word. With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey...
iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more. Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session. Redesigned Event Tickets Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete...