Amazon Introduces Low Prices on AirTag, Eufy SmartTrack Card, and Anker Accessories

by

Today we're tracking a collection of Bluetooth tracker discounts on Amazon, which include low prices on Apple's AirTag and Eufy's SmartTrack Card accessory. There are also a few Anker discounts on Amazon this week, including portable batteries and charging stations.

AirTag

airtag purple prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack available for $79.99, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price on the accessory, and just about $5 higher than the all-time low price. As of writing, the AirTag 4 Pack can be delivered as soon as June 22 for Prime members.

$19 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99

Eufy

eufy smarttrack card

If you want to save more money, Eufy's SmartTrack Card Bluetooth tracker is on sale right now on Amazon. This accessory is designed to fit in your wallet and is priced at $19.99 on Amazon, down from $29.99. The SmartTrack Card is compatible with Apple's Find My app, allowing you to track the device within the app and receive left behind alerts and more.

$10 OFF
SmartTrack Card for $19.99

Anker

anker battery purple

Moving to Anker's charging accessories, you can get multiple MagSafe-compatible devices at a discount this week on Amazon, like a portable battery and a wireless charging station. The highlight of the sale is Anker's 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $88.95, down from $149.99. Many of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon before you head to the checkout screen in order to see the sales.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

