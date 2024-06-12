Amazon's New Sale Has Big Savings on AirPods and Beats Headphones

Amazon has nearly every AirPods model on sale this week, with two versions hitting their all-time low price. Additionally, we're tracking solid deals on a few Beats headphones, including $70 off the new Beats Solo 4 and $170 off the Beats Studio Pro.



AirPods

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $79.99 for the AirPods 2, down from $129.00 and about $10 cheaper than the last time we tracked this deal.

Amazon also has the higher-end AirPods on sale, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99, down from $249.00, and the AirPods Max for $449.00, down from $549.00. The latter model is available at this price in all five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green.

Beats



Amazon has a few notable discounts on Beats headphones this week, headlined by a new record low price on the Beats Solo 4 at $129.95, down from $199.99. These headphones launched at the end of April and feature upgraded performance and fit, longer battery life, USB-C, 50 hours of playback, and more.

Another big discount is on the Beats Studio Pro, which are matching their Black Friday 2023 price at $179.95, down from $349.99. Amazon has this big discount available in all four colors of the headphones, with delivery available as soon as this Friday, June 14 for Prime members.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.