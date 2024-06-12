Amazon's New Sale Has Big Savings on AirPods and Beats Headphones
Amazon has nearly every AirPods model on sale this week, with two versions hitting their all-time low price. Additionally, we're tracking solid deals on a few Beats headphones, including $70 off the new Beats Solo 4 and $170 off the Beats Studio Pro.
AirPods
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $79.99 for the AirPods 2, down from $129.00 and about $10 cheaper than the last time we tracked this deal.
Amazon also has the higher-end AirPods on sale, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99, down from $249.00, and the AirPods Max for $449.00, down from $549.00. The latter model is available at this price in all five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green.
Beats
Amazon has a few notable discounts on Beats headphones this week, headlined by a new record low price on the Beats Solo 4 at $129.95, down from $199.99. These headphones launched at the end of April and feature upgraded performance and fit, longer battery life, USB-C, 50 hours of playback, and more.
Another big discount is on the Beats Studio Pro, which are matching their Black Friday 2023 price at $179.95, down from $349.99. Amazon has this big discount available in all four colors of the headphones, with delivery available as soon as this Friday, June 14 for Prime members.
- Beats Studio Buds - $79.99, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $129.95, down from $199.95
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.95, down from $199.95
- Powerbeats Pro - $159.95, down from $249.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $179.95, down from $349.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.