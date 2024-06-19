Apple Pencil Pro Drops to $119 on Amazon Alongside Record Low Prices for M4 iPad Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro has dropped to a new record low price today on Amazon, and we're also tracking a collection of discounts on the M4 iPad Pro.



Apple Pencil Pro

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil Pro for $119.00, down from the regular price of $129.00. Although this is only a $10 discount, it's now the lowest price we've tracked on the brand new Apple Pencil Pro among the major online retailers. The Apple Pencil 2 is also at an all-time low price of $79.00 right now on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil Pro launched last month alongside the new 2024 iPad lineup, introducing new gestures and capabilities into the stylus. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, and marks the first update to the Apple Pencil since the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018.



M4 iPad Pro

11-Inch

Moving to the iPads, Amazon has all-time low prices on a few models of the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro. Prices start at $944.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and also include one cellular tablet.



13-inch

Similar to the 11-inch models, there are three versions of the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro on sale today at Amazon. Prices for these start at $1,219.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, but there aren't any cellular models on sale this time around.



