Rumor: iOS 18 Will Finally Let You React to iMessages With Any Emoji

by

iOS 18 will introduce at least two changes to the Tapback feature in the Messages app on the iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iMessage Emoji Tapback MockupAn emoji Tapback menu on iOS 18 (concept)

Introduced with iOS 10, Tapback icons are the heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, "HA HA" symbol, exclamation marks, and question mark that can be added to messages. In a report outlining his WWDC expectations, Gurman said these icons will look more colorful on iOS 18, whereas they currently have very basic designs.

More significantly, he said the Tapback system will work with any emoji starting on iOS 18, providing users with hundreds of new options to choose from. This means the Messages app would finally support in-line emoji reactions, a feature that other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram have offered for a long time. Currently, the Messages app only allows emoji to be added to messages as stickers.

It is unclear if the revamped Tapback system will also work with the AI-generated emoji feature previously reported to be coming with iOS 18.

Another much-requested feature coming to the Messages app with iOS 18 is the ability to schedule a message to be sent later, according to Gurman.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 and other major software updates for its platforms during its WWDC keynote, which will be live streamed via the Apple Events website, YouTube, Apple TV app, and Apple Developer app on June 10 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The new Messages features would extend to the iPad and Mac.

Related Roundup: iOS 18
Tag: Messages

Popular Stories

iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article123 comments
ATT Banner

Some AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Customers Report Issues With Calls [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday June 4, 2024 10:51 am PDT by
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website. According to a statement from AT&T, the outage is affecting calls between carriers in the United States. All...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

Revealed: Complete iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions

Wednesday June 5, 2024 3:38 am PDT by
This year, Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones, and it will be the first size update we've had in several years. While we've known for some time that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure in at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1) and the Pro Max will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), we have not had a complete picture of every dimension, until now. Despite being bigger phones, one...
Read Full Article127 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18: These iPhones Won't Support New Apple Intelligence AI Features

Tuesday June 4, 2024 5:04 am PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article239 comments
Folium Alpha Sapphire Feature

Nintendo 3DS Emulator for iPhone Released in App Store With Caveats

Tuesday June 4, 2024 7:08 am PDT by
Folium has become the first Nintendo 3DS emulator for the iPhone available in the App Store, although there are some caveats to be aware of. Foremost, this is the first Nintendo emulator on the App Store that costs money. Folium developer Jarrod Norwell is charging $4.99 for the app, which is a bold choice given that Nintendo recently sued the developers of Yuzu, a Nintendo Switch emulator...
Read Full Article50 comments
bartender app

PSA: Bartender Mac App Under New Ownership, But Lack of Transparency Raises Concerns

Tuesday June 4, 2024 3:22 pm PDT by
Popular Mac app Bartender appears to have been quietly sold approximately two months ago, with neither the prior owner nor the current owner providing customers or potential customers with information on the sale. The transaction came to light after some Reddit users saw a warning from MacUpdater letting them know that the company behind Bartender had been silently replaced. MacUpdater...
Read Full Article240 comments

Top Rated Comments

The Clark Avatar
The Clark
7 minutes ago at 07:24 am
That's cool, I've wanted this for a long time now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
glsillygili Avatar
glsillygili
6 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Killer feature
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments