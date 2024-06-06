Rivian's Latest Vehicles Support Apple Car Keys for Unlocking With Wallet App
Rivian today announced second-generation versions of the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, and the reengineered models include support for the Car Keys feature that's available on iPhones and Apple Watches.
Car Keys allows an iPhone or Apple Watch with NFC capabilities to unlock a vehicle through the Wallet app. A digital version of a car key is stored in Wallet, and unlocking can be done simply by holding an Apple Watch or iPhone near a compatible vehicle's NFC reader.
A simple tap on the door handle is enough to initiate an unlock, and while Face ID authentication is a security option, Apple offers an Express Mode that eliminates the need to authenticate for a faster unlocking process.
Prior Rivian vehicles supported unlocking through the Rivian app, but Car Keys is a different feature that is better integrated into the iPhone and Apple Watch. While the Rivian app was able to sense a user approaching and unlock the car, it was slow to work and not as accurate or as simple as Car Keys.
Rivian has added Ultra Wideband technology to its new vehicles for improved accuracy.
Use your phone or smartwatch to automatically lock or unlock doors when you're nearby. Accessing your vehicle is easier than ever -- thanks to ultrawideband technology enabled by the wallet feature on iOS and Android.
Rivian says that Car Keys feature can be used with the R1S and R1T for unlocking and starting their vehicles, plus sharing digital keys with family and friends.
Along with Car Keys, the updated Rivian models also feature Connect+, a streaming service that provides access to over 3,000 apps, including music services. Rivian says that it worked with the Apple Music team to "deeply integrate" Apple Music into Rivian's Connect+ platform. Customers can access Apple Music's more than 100 million songs, and with Rivian Premium Audio, Apple Music Spatial Audio is supported.
More information on the upgraded vehicles can be found on Rivian's website.
Popular Stories
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website. According to a statement from AT&T, the outage is affecting calls between carriers in the United States. All...
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers. ...
This year, Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones, and it will be the first size update we've had in several years. While we've known for some time that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure in at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1) and the Pro Max will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), we have not had a complete picture of every dimension, until now. Despite being bigger phones, one...
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Folium has become the first Nintendo 3DS emulator for the iPhone available in the App Store, although there are some caveats to be aware of. Foremost, this is the first Nintendo emulator on the App Store that costs money. Folium developer Jarrod Norwell is charging $4.99 for the app, which is a bold choice given that Nintendo recently sued the developers of Yuzu, a Nintendo Switch emulator...