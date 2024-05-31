MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Pro From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPad Pro. For those unfamiliar with GRID Studio, it is a small company that crafts art out of old, discarded Apple products.

GRID Studio buys and recycles old electronics, taking them apart and arranging each component carefully under a glass frame. Their work turns a hodgepodge of parts into display pieces designed for Apple enthusiasts who want to own a piece of Apple's history.

The $400 GRID 1 is perhaps GRID Studio's most iconic offering, featuring the original Apple iPhone from 2007. The GRID 1 includes all of the components of the first ‌iPhone‌, complete with labeling and interesting facts like all of GRID's pieces. The original ‌iPhone‌'s unmistakable housing is displayed next to the button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components, and it's particularly interesting because it was before the days when Apple started making its own chips.

The GRID 4S is an affordable way to get a piece of GRID Studio's art, as it's on sale for $99 this week. The GRID 4S was the final ‌iPhone‌ that was introduced while Steve Jobs was still alive, and the first ‌iPhone‌ Tim Cook launched without Jobs. The "S" stood for Siri, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ that included the ‌Siri‌ personal assistant.

For Mac fans, the $600 GRID MacBook Air showcases the first-generation MacBook Air that Apple released, and it is one of GRID Studio's larger pieces at 30 inches by 18.5 inches. At the time, the 2008 ‌MacBook Air‌ was marketed world's thinnest notebook computer, and it is definitely one of Apple's most well-known later-stage Macs.

The GRID ‌MacBook Air‌ has the machine's display at the top, followed by all of the interior components, and then the keyboard and trackpad combo. The hard drive, fan, network card, and MagSafe components are all neatly displayed, and it's a fun look at some vintage components that Apple has long since abandoned.

We have an 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ for one MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (May 31) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 7. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after June 7 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

