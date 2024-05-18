Apple Prepares to Launch Vision Pro in UK, Canada, and Other Countries

Apple will soon begin selling the Vision Pro in additional markets outside the U.S., according to Bloomberg, and Mark Gurman today reports that the United Kingdom and Canada are included in the list of countries where the headset is next set to launch.



Gurman's update corroborates the exact same list of countries for the next Vision Pro launches that MacRumors revealed back in March. They include:

Australia

Canada

China

France

Germany

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

UK

Apple has not announced a launch date for the Vision Pro in these countries, but it is expected to happen after the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14.

To prepare for the multi-region launch, hundreds of employees from international retail stores have been flying into Cupertino for multi-day Vision Pro training sessions, according to Bloomberg.

Interest in the Vision Pro in the U.S. has waned in the months since its launch, leading Apple to reportedly reduce shipments. While international sales may revive enthusiasm for the device, the $3,500 USD price tag remains a significant barrier. Pricing for other countries has yet to be announced.