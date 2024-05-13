Apple to Expand Vision Pro to Additional Countries After WWDC

Sales of the Apple Vision Pro will soon begin in countries outside of the United States, reports Bloomberg. Hundreds of employees from international retail stores have been flying into Cupertino for multi-day Vision Pro training sessions.



Apple held similar training sessions ahead of when the Vision Pro launched in the United States, with employees learning how to provide customer demonstrations and answer customer questions. An exact launch date for the Vision Pro hasn't yet been announced, but it is expected to expand to additional countries after WWDC. This year's Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place from June 10 to June 14.

Employees from stores in Australia, China, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are attending the training sessions, so these are likely to be the first countries to get the Vision Pro after the United States. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the Vision Pro would launch in more countries prior to WWDC, but that may now be inaccurate with Bloomberg's information suggesting a June debut.

U.S. interest in the Vision Pro has died down in the months following the launch of the device, and Apple has allegedly cut Vision Pro shipments as a result. International sales could bring a renewed wave of excitement over the device, but at $3,500 USD, the price is still prohibitive. Pricing in non-U.S. countries has not yet been announced.