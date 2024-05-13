Apple to Expand Vision Pro to Additional Countries After WWDC

by

Sales of the Apple Vision Pro will soon begin in countries outside of the United States, reports Bloomberg. Hundreds of employees from international retail stores have been flying into Cupertino for multi-day Vision Pro training sessions.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Orange
Apple held similar training sessions ahead of when the Vision Pro launched in the United States, with employees learning how to provide customer demonstrations and answer customer questions. An exact launch date for the Vision Pro hasn't yet been announced, but it is expected to expand to additional countries after WWDC. This year's Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place from June 10 to June 14.

Employees from stores in Australia, China, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are attending the training sessions, so these are likely to be the first countries to get the Vision Pro after the United States. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the Vision Pro would launch in more countries prior to WWDC, but that may now be inaccurate with Bloomberg's information suggesting a June debut.

U.S. interest in the Vision Pro has died down in the months following the launch of the device, and Apple has allegedly cut Vision Pro shipments as a result. International sales could bring a renewed wave of excitement over the device, but at $3,500 USD, the price is still prohibitive. Pricing in non-U.S. countries has not yet been announced.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

epox999 Avatar
epox999
44 minutes ago at 09:16 am
New products are usually something that fixes a problem, or fills a need.

This still feels like a product in search of a problem, and something that is hard to justify needing it, where's the killer app?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
46 minutes ago at 09:14 am

And now Timmy & Co. will get to see just how much of a flop this thing really is ?

Think about it... If people in the most developed nation on the planet don't want this thing, what makes you think people in other, less developed countries will? Especially in the current economic environment, with all the disasters happening right now. We've got wars happening, climate events, people can't even eat...

Another question: What will they price it at? Will it stay at USD$3,500? -- Now do the conversion to other currencies and look at just how ridiculous this pricing strategy will be.


Alternately, if they don't keep the prices high, what's to stop people from using arbitrage to buy them overseas and bring them here? ?
lol at it flop. Sir you do realize this thing would be flying off shelves if Apple lowered the price. This is their own doing.

I don’t think Apple wanted millions upon millions of users to have the AVP with its App Store in its current state.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lenningj Avatar
lenningj
44 minutes ago at 09:16 am
More interested in the new iPad Pros than this now
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pupi Avatar
Pupi
41 minutes ago at 09:20 am
A $3,500 Mac in the US equates to ~4,250€+ in Europe lmao. At that price it's deader than dead, just a toy for a few rich Apple fans, especially after failing to gain traction in the USA to begin with.

I know the first gen is very experimental but not sure the image of "failure" makes a future cheaper version a particularly desirable object for the masses. And the "cheaper" will still be a very expensive device I'm sure.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
37 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Probably just easier and cheaper to scrap the Vision Pro now & refund everyone who bought one than to look to sell it elsewhere.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tkaravou Avatar
tkaravou
28 minutes ago at 09:32 am

Yeah, in Canada it would be over $5000 with taxes.
This thing has no chance of survival in Canada at that price. We’ll pay premium for certain things, but there are things that are just absurd and are a hard pass.

Examples:

[LIST=1]
* AirPods Max ($779, what?)
* The XDR screen
* The 2 latest Mac Pros

No one is buying those here
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday May 9, 2024 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article155 comments
apple crush ad

Apple Apologizes for 'Crush' iPad Pro Ad, Won't Put It on TV

Friday May 10, 2024 8:32 am PDT by
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Read Full Article665 comments
iPad Air 150 Off Feature

Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Friday May 10, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature Purple

iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Friday May 10, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
Read Full Article272 comments
sonos redesigned app

Sonos Said Rolling Out Widely Criticized App Redesign Took 'Courage'

Friday May 10, 2024 2:54 pm PDT by
Sonos this week released a major redesign for the Sonos app, introducing customizable home screen meant to deliver a personalized listening experience. The update was announced back in April, but just went live, and unfortunately, it removes a number of features while also introducing several bugs. Multiple complaints on social media have called the app a "step back" with missing features...
Read Full Article209 comments